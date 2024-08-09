China's National Golf Team is competing for medals in the golf competition of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Chinese golf team, composed of male golfers Yuan Yechun and Dou Zecheng, as well as female golfers Yin Ruoning and Lin Xiyu, is poised to shine. For this prestigious occasion, Chinese brand Biemlfdlkk has designed the "Five-Star Jersey III" series of Olympic competition apparel and tailored for the Chinese team.

As a longstanding and trusted partner of the Chinese National Golf Team, Biemlfdlkk has consistently supported the national team in its pursuit of Olympic glory. Throughout this partnership, Biemlfdlkk has relentlessly solidified its position in the golf apparel sector, harnessing technological advancements to propel upgrades in product performance, sports science integration, material innovation, and design R&D. On the golf course of the Paris Olympic Games, Chinese athletes will achieve their best with their Biemlfdlkk "Five-Star Jersey III" and convey the rich cultural deposits of China to the world stage.

As a top-tier apparel group from China, Biemlfdlkk aspires steadfastly towards its vision of "to be a globally celebrated apparel group spanning a century." Adhering resolutely to its positioning as a high-end fashion group, Biemlfdlkk has thoroughly implemented a comprehensive market strategy focused on international brand expansion. Its prestigious portfolio includes five renowned labels: Biemlfdlkk, Biemlfgolf, CERRUTI 1881, KENT&CURWEN, and CARNAVAL DE VENISE. Currently, Biemlfdlkk holds a commanding market share for T-shirts and golfwear in China, firmly establishing itself as a leading brand within the niche segment of golf apparel in the domestic market.

