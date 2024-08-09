Next Health Celebrates Eight Years of Pioneering Proactive Healthcare, Commits to Continued Innovation and Growth

Next Health, the pioneer of data-driven proactive healthcare, proudly celebrated its eighth anniversary with events, promotions, and reinforced commitments for long-term continued growth. Founded on the vision of improving the healthspan and extending the lifespan of its customers, Next Health is the leader in personalized, data-driven health optimization & longevity that streamlines patient access to cutting-edge services and technology either à la carte or via membership.

Next Health locations offer memberships and entry-level health optimization services, such as IV Therapy, as well as aesthetics, advanced longevity treatments, and more

Next Health established its presence in domestic tier 1 markets, including Los Angeles and New York, with state-of-the-art facilities and a continually growing menu of innovative services that provide dedicated time with medical providers. From entry-level services for those who are new to health optimization, such as IV Therapy, biomarker testing, and aesthetics, to the most cutting-edge services in advanced longevity, including Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE), life-saving Executive Physicals, and more.

A significant milestone in Next Health's journey is its prestigious partnership with Four Seasons, paving the way for individuals to vacation in a way that truly rejuvenates them to return home healthier and more vibrant than they were before.

After approximately seven years of perfecting their proprietary business model across five locations, Next Health launched its highly anticipated franchise opportunity with immediate success. With the FDD stating average mature location revenue at $4M+ at a nearly 74% profit margin, Next Health is assembling a strong community of multi-unit franchisees with demonstrated strength in entrepreneurship. Top-tier franchise support is a core commitment of Next Health's franchise opportunity, freeing franchisees from the need for medical expertise as Next Health Corporate leads on all medical innovations and functions.

"Next Health is pioneering proactive healthcare on a global scale, fundamentally redefining what it means to be healthy by shifting the focus from 'illness or disease-free' to 'living longer with vitality,'" said Kevin Peake, Co-Founder and President of Next Health. "We're scaling proactive health optimization and longevity so that these cutting-edge treatments can be a reality for individuals worldwide through our expanding network of locations and innovative technology."

Next Health is focused on technological advancements, new and innovative treatments, and continued expansion over its next eight years.

"Next Health is going to bring proactive healthcare to everyone in the world as our innovative technology solutions allow us to reach those who aren't near our growing footprint of brick-and-mortar locations," said Dr. Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Next Health. "Stay tuned for major announcements on this innovation coming soon, and know that we will stop at nothing to achieve our vision of helping people to live longer and healthier lives, just as I have experienced first-hand with Next Health."

About Next Health

Next Health is a pioneer in personalized health optimization and longevity. Founded in 2016 by renowned surgeon, Dr. Darshan Shah, and entrepreneur, Kevin Peake, Next Health transformed into a top franchise opportunity, with 43 locations either open or in development across 11 states and three countries. Services include NAD Therapy, IV Therapy, Cryotherapy, Infrared Therapy, Hyperbaric Oxygen Chambers, Bio-Identical Hormone Optimization, Ozone Therapy, Aesthetics, and more. Combining cutting-edge medical technology with a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere, Next Health empowers individuals to achieve optimal health and vitality.

Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber Therapy at Next Health is part of select memberships and promotes healing, combats infection, improves circulation, increases energy, and decreases inflammation.

Next Health cryotherapy is whole-body and non-nitrogen, reaching temperatures as low as -150 degrees Fahrenheit to deliver a boost in collagen production, reduction in inflammation, boost in mental cognition, and more in just three minutes.

Media Contact info:

Brooklyn Schumacher

bschumacher@next-health.com

SOURCE: Next Health

