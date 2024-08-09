The latest report on the supply chain for European PV module production provides the status of 121 solar manufacturing sites, including closures and capacity on hold. It maps plants that produce PV modules, cells, wafers, ingots, polysilicon, and metallurgical-grade silicon. European manufacturing is the focus of the latest supply chain report from Sinovoltaics, a Hong Kong-based quality assurance service firm. The report provides the status of 121 manufacturing sites, while the previous edition had the status of 91 sites across the region. The Sinovoltaics Supply Chain Map (SSCM) - European for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...