Soho House Co Inc. (NYSE: SHCO) ("SHCO," "Company," "we" or "our"), a global membership platform that connects a vibrant, diverse, and global group of members, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Total Members in the second quarter 2024 grew to 264,540 from 261,571 in first quarter 2024 and by 6.6% year-over-year Soho House Members grew to 204,028 from 198,021 in first quarter 2024, and 16% year-over-year SHCO Membership waitlist now sits at approximately 111,000, an all-time high

Total revenues of $305.1 million, 5.6% year-over-year growth

Membership revenues grew to $103.6 million, a 16.1% increase year-over-year, accounting for 33.9% of Total revenues

In-House revenues of $128.4 million, up $2.9 million year-over-year Revenue Per Available Room ("RevPAR") was flat year-over-year on a like-for-like basis

Net loss attributable to Soho House Co Inc. was $33.9 million or $0.17 per share, predominantly impacted year-over-year by $27m higher non-cash FX losses

Adjusted EBITDA was $33.3 million, up $1.6 million from second quarter 2023

Opened Soho House Sao Paulo and Scorpios Bodrum in the quarter

"Our second quarter results reflect the strong appeal of Soho House globally, with Soho House membership growing 16% year-on-year and our waitlist increasing to approximately 111,000. We opened Soho House Sao Paulo with great feedback from members, and have continued to see significant demand for other recent openings including Mexico City and Portland. These positive membership trends have led us to raise our outlook for membership for the full year," said Andrew Carnie, CEO of Soho House Co.

"Total revenues grew 6% in the second quarter, with underlying In-House trends improving versus the first quarter. Our strategic focus on operational efficiencies and delivering the best member experience also drove strong Adjusted EBITDA growth."

"I'd like to thank our teams for their passion and hard work, and members around the world for their continued loyalty."

Summary of Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

For the 13 Weeks Ended (in thousands, except shares and per share amount unless otherwise noted) June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 (Unaudited) Total revenues 305,146 288,923 Membership revenues 103,584 89,193 In-House revenues 128,352 125,480 Other revenues 73,210 74,250 Operating income (loss) (11,368 19,594 House-Level Contribution(1) 59,572 53,242 House-Level Contribution margin (%)(1) 27 26 Other Contribution(1) 14,290 17,102 Other contribution margin (%)(1) 17 21 Net income (loss) attributable to SHCO (33,869 (2,644 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 33,349 31,756 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)(1) 11 11 Weighted average Class A and Class B Shares outstanding (basic) 196,258,003 195,662,198 Basic and diluted income (loss) per share (0.17 (0.01

(1) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures.

The following selected items listed below are not added back in Adjusted EBITDA:

For the 13 Weeks Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 (Unaudited) Pre-opening expenses 5,652 4,206 Non-cash rent 4,118 2,105 Deferred registration fees, net (465 (465

We delivered the following highlights against our strategic priorities in the second quarter

1. Grow and Enhance Membership

Membership continues to reach new highs benefiting from a record waitlist and continued high retention rates

Soho House members grew to 204,028 from 198,021 in first quarter 2024, and 16% YoY

Focused rollout of initiatives continue to improve member experience and service in our Houses, as illustrated by higher member satisfaction scores

Opened Soho House Sao Paulo and Scorpios Bodrum in June and announced four upcoming Houses across Europe and Asia

2. Operational Excellence to Drive Profitability

We achieved second quarter 2024 Adjusted EBITDA of $33.3 million, with Adjusted EBITDA margins of 11%

Like-for-like Food Beverage margins at our Houses improved compared to the second quarter 2023, despite cost inflation

Further streamlined corporate support functions

Membership Summary for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

As of June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 (Unaudited) Total Members 264,540 248,071 Soho House 204,028 176,305 Frozen Members 10,203 3,411 Soho Friends 54,192 65,718 Soho Works 6,320 6,048 SH APP Active Users 209,732 182,502

As of June 30,

2024 July 2,

2023 (Unaudited) Number of Soho Houses 44 41 The Americas 17 14 United Kingdom 13 13 Europe/RoW 14 14 Number of Soho House Members 204,028 176,305 The Americas 76,826 64,163 United Kingdom 72,543 65,591 Europe/RoW 43,538 38,116 All Other 11,121 8,435 Number of Other Members 60,512 71,766 The Americas 16,338 19,707 United Kingdom 36,232 43,029 Europe/RoW 7,942 9,030 Number of Total Members 264,540 248,071 Number of Active App Users 209,732 182,502

Memberships

Total Members grew to 264,540 from 261,571 in first quarter 2024 and by 6.6% year-over-year

grew to 264,540 from 261,571 in first quarter 2024 and by 6.6% year-over-year Total Soho House Members grew to 204,028 from 198,021 in first quarter 2024, driven by continued high retention rates, alongside membership intakes in both new and existing Houses

grew to 204,028 from 198,021 in first quarter 2024, driven by continued high retention rates, alongside membership intakes in both new and existing Houses Frozen Members was 10,203 at the end of second quarter 2024

was 10,203 at the end of second quarter 2024 Other Memberships including Soho Friends and Soho Works was 60,512 members, a decrease

of 3,038 from the end of the first quarter 2024

Financing

SHCO ended second quarter 2024 with Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash of $154 million

The Company repurchased 891,045 shares for $5 million during the second quarter 2024

Updated Fiscal 2024 Guidance

The following forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations as of today, August 09, 2024:

Old Fiscal 2024 Guidance New Fiscal 2024 Guidance Total Soho House Members >210,000 >212,000 Membership revenues $405m $415m $410m $420m Total revenues* $1,200m $1,250m $1,200m $1,250m Adjusted EBITDA** $157m $165m $157m $165m *Assumes no material year-over-year FX impact, reflecting bank estimates **Without adding back pre-opening costs, non-cash rent and deferred registration fees of ~$25-30m combined for fiscal 2024 as a whole

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains certain financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, House-Level Contribution and Margin, Other Contribution and Margin, Net Debt and certain financial measures presented on a Constant Currency basis that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ('GAAP'). We refer to these measures as 'non-GAAP financial measures.' We use these non-GAAP financial measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating our performance. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for revenues or net income (loss), in each case as recognized in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies may calculate one or more of these measures differently, which reduces the usefulness of any such measure as a comparative measure. See below for a definition of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

We provide earnings guidance using both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the Company's Adjusted EBITDA guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts and is not provided herein because of the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including adjustments that are made for future changes in foreign exchange and the other adjustments reflected in our reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial measures, the amounts of which, could be material.

The information in this presentation should be read in conjunction with our Annual and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and other information that we file with the SEC. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are an integral part of the information presented herein. You can access these documents on our website, www.sohohouseco.com, free of charge, as well as any amendments to those reports filed or furnished pursuant to Section 13(a) or 15(d) of the Exchange Act, as soon as reasonably practicable after such material is electronically filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. The information contained on our website is not incorporated by reference into, and should not be considered a part of, this presentation.

In addition, the SEC maintains a website that contains reports, proxy and information statements, and other information regarding issuers, including the Company, that file electronically with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

The non-GAAP financial measures we use herein are defined by us as follows:

ADJUSTED EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of our performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Net income (loss) before Depreciation and amortization, Interest expense, net, Income tax (expense) benefit, adjusted to take account of the impact of certain non-cash and other items that we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing operating performance. These other items include, but are not limited to, Gain (loss) on sale of property and other, net, Share of loss (profit) from equity method investments, Foreign exchange, Share of equity method investments adjusted EBITDA, Share-based compensation expense, impairment of intangible assets, and other applicable items. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of expenses (income) that do not relate to ongoing business performance.

HOUSE-LEVEL CONTRIBUTION AND MARGIN. House-Level Contribution is defined as House Revenues less In-House operating expenses, which includes expense items such as food and beverage costs, labor costs, variable overheads and fixed costs, such as rent. It does not reflect the impact of depreciation, amortization, impairment, gain or loss on sale of property, general and administrative expenses or other applicable items. House-Level Contribution Margin is defined as House-Level Contribution as a percentage of our House Revenues and is a key determinant of our performance and profitability and our return on the investment we make in each of our Houses. Given that all costs associated with providing our members with the Soho House experience, including the costs associated with maintaining our Houses and providing services to members while in the Houses, are included in In-House operating expenses, we use House Revenues (inclusive of House Membership Revenues) in calculating House-Level Contribution and House-Level Contribution Margin to assess the overall profitability of our Houses. Accordingly, our management considers House-Level Contribution and House-Level Contribution Margin to be an important management measure to evaluate the performance of each House, and growth in aggregate House-Level Contribution allows us to leverage our general and administrative costs and improve overall profitability.

OTHER CONTRIBUTION AND MARGIN. Other Contribution is defined as Other revenues plus Non-House Membership Revenues less Other operating expenses, which includes expense items not related to the operation of Houses, such as labor costs, variable overheads and fixed costs, such as rent. It does not reflect the impact of depreciation, amortization, impairment, gain or loss on sale of property, general and administrative expenses, pre-opening expenses, foreign exchange gain/loss, Share-based compensation expense and other applicable items. Other Contribution Margin defined as Other Contribution as a percentage of our Other revenues and is a key determinant of our performance and profitability and our return on the investment in our non-House business. Our management considers Other Contribution and Contribution Margin to be an important management measure.

NET DEBT. Net Debt reflects the total debt, comprising long-term debt, property mortgage loans and related party loans, less cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash. Net Debt is an important measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet. A limitation associated with using Net Debt is that it subtracts Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash and therefore may imply that there is less Company debt than the most comparable GAAP measure indicates. Management believes that investors may find it useful to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.

CONSTANT CURRENCY. Some of our financial and operational data that we disclose in this release is presented on a 'constant currency' basis to isolate the effect of currency changes during the period. Where we refer to a measure being calculated in 'constant currency,' we are calculating the dollar change and the percentage change as if the exchange rate that is being used in the current period was in effect for all prior periods presented. We believe that this calculation provides a more meaningful indication of actual year over year performance and eliminates any fluctuations from currency exchange rates.

While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for revenues or net income (loss), in each case as recognized in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies may calculate one or more of these measures differently, which reduces the usefulness of any such measure as a comparative measure.

A reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA for the 13 weeks ending June 30, 2024 and July 2, 2023 is set forth below:

For the 13 Weeks Ended Percent Change June 30,

2024 July 2,

2023 Actuals Constant

Currency(1) Actuals (Unaudited, dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts or unless otherwise noted) Net income (loss) (34,175 (2,287 n/m n/m Depreciation and amortization 25,381 25,249 1 n/m Interest expense, net 19,989 22,027 (9 (10 Income tax benefit 4,441 1,349 n/m n/m EBITDA 15,636 46,338 (66 (66 (Gain) Loss on sale of property and other, net (109 92 n/m n/m Share of income of equity method investments (1,514 (1,587 5 5 Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net(2) 5,173 (21,584 n/m n/m Share of equity method investments adjusted EBITDA 2,811 2,840 (1 (2 Share-based compensation expense 3,598 5,657 (36 (37 Expenses related to the evaluation of certain strategic transactions(3) 930 n/m n/m Operational reorganization and severance expense(4) 2,114 n/m n/m Impairment relating to intangible assets(5) 4,710 n/m n/m Adjusted EBITDA 33,349 31,756 5 4

See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation of our constant currency results. Primarily driven by foreign exchange volatility impacting our non-USD debt and working capital. Relating to third party advisory expenses incurred by the Company's independent special committee in request of the evaluation of certain strategic transactions. Expenses incurred with respect to a strategic reorganization program of the Company's operations and support teams. The Company recognized impairment losses on intangible assets related to the termination of two hotel management contracts.

A reconciliation of Operating income (loss) to House-Level Contribution Other Contribution for the 13 weeks ending June 30, 2024 and July 2, 2023 is set forth below:

For the 13 Weeks Ended June 30,

2024 July 2,

2023 Change % July 2, 2023

Constant Currency(1) Constant Currency

Change %(1) Actuals (Unaudited, dollar amounts in thousands) Operating income (loss) (11,368 19,594 n/m 18,935 n/m General and administrative 38,726 37,243 4 37,509 3 Pre-opening expenses 5,652 4,206 34 4,236 33 Depreciation and amortization 25,381 25,249 1 25,430 n/m Share-based compensation 3,598 5,657 (36 5,697 (37 Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net 5,173 (21,584 n/m (21,738 n/m Other, net 6,700 (21 n/m (21 n/m Non-House membership revenues (9,480 (9,078 (4 (9,143 (4 Other revenues (73,210 (74,250 1 (74,645 2 Other operating expenses 68,400 66,226 3 66,700 3 House-Level Contribution 59,572 53,242 12 52,960 12 Operating profit (loss) margin (4 7 7 House-Level contribution margin 27 26 26

For the 13 Weeks Ended June 30,

2024 July 2,

2023 Change % July 2, 2023

Constant Currency(1) Constant Currency

Change %(1) Actuals (Unaudited, dollar amounts in thousands) Operating income (loss) (11,368 19,594 n/m 18,935 n/m General and administrative 38,726 37,243 4 37,509 3 Pre-opening expenses 5,652 4,206 34 4,236 33 Depreciation and amortization 25,381 25,249 1 25,430 n/m Share-based compensation 3,598 5,657 (36 5,697 (37 Foreign exchange loss, net 5,173 (21,584 n/m (21,738 n/m Other, net 6,700 (21 n/m (21 n/m House membership revenues (94,104 (80,115 (17 (80,386 (17 In-House revenues (128,352 (125,480 (2 (126,016 (2 In-House operating expenses 162,884 152,353 7 153,442 6 Total Other Contribution 14,290 17,102 (16 17,088 (16 Operating profit (loss) margin (4 7 7 Other Contribution Margin 17 21 21

See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation of our constant currency results.

Condensed unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations for the 13 weeks ended June 30, 2024 and July 2, 2023:

For the 13 Weeks Ended (in thousands, except for per share data) June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 Revenues Membership revenues 103,584 89,193 In-House revenues 128,352 125,480 Other revenues 73,210 74,250 Total revenues 305,146 288,923 Operating expenses In-House operating expenses (162,884 (152,353 Other operating expenses (68,400 (66,226 General and administrative expenses (38,726 (37,243 Pre-opening expenses (5,652 (4,206 Depreciation and amortization (25,381 (25,249 Share-based compensation (3,598 (5,657 Foreign exchange gain (loss), net (5,173 21,584 Other, net (6,700 21 Total operating expenses (316,514 (269,329 Operating income (loss) (11,368 19,594 Other (expense) income Interest expense, net (19,989 (22,027 Gain (loss) on sale of property and other, net 109 (92 Share of income of equity method investments 1,514 1,587 Total other expense, net (18,366 (20,532 Income (loss) before income taxes (29,734 (938 Income tax (expense) benefit (4,441 (1,349 Net income (loss) (34,175 (2,287 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 306 (357 Net income (loss) attributable to Soho House Co Inc. (33,869 (2,644 Net income (loss) per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stock Basic and diluted (0.17 (0.01 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted 196,258 195,662

Condensed unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash flows for the 26 weeks ended June 30, 2024 and July 2, 2023:

For the 26 Weeks Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) (80,514 (18,303 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 51,125 49,713 Non-cash share-based compensation 10,808 11,058 Deferred tax expense (benefit) (2,174 (836 (Gain) loss on sale of property and other, net (174 (589 Loss on impairment of intangible assets 4,710 Share of (income) loss of equity method investments (1,891 (2,458 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,390 1,461 Loss on debt extinguishment 3,278 PIK interest (settled), net of cash interest 19,568 18,450 Distributions from equity method investees 325 209 Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net 10,654 (34,597 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,216 (11,849 Inventories (3,337 (5,688 Operating leases, net 4,760 (2,428 Other operating assets (18,377 (24,770 Deferred revenue 6,793 11,920 Accounts payable and accrued and other liabilities 39,110 13,710 Net cash provided by operating activities 44,992 8,281 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (46,804 (33,313 Proceeds from sale of assets 1,362 Purchase of intangible assets (8,961 (8,823 Repayment of capital investment from equity method investee 10,706 Net cash used in investing activities (45,059 (40,774 Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of borrowings (879 (117,202 Payment for debt extinguishment costs (1,686 Proceeds from borrowings 140,000 Payments for debt issuance costs (2,822 Principal payments on finance leases (181 (134 Principal payments on financing obligation (153 Distributions to noncontrolling interests (1,454 (390 Purchase of treasury stock (4,708 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (7,375 17,766 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,780 2,077 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash (9,222 (12,650 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Beginning of period 163,607 190,043 End of period 154,385 177,393

For the 26 Weeks Ended (in thousands) June 30, 2024 July 2, 2023 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash are comprised of: Cash and cash equivalents 151,195 129,285 Restricted cash 3,190 48,108 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of June 30, 2024 and July 2, 2023 154,385 177,393 Supplemental disclosures: Cash paid for interest, net of capitalized interest 17,875 15,889 Cash paid for income taxes 2,376 1,511 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities: Operating lease assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities 68,315 41,852 Acquisitions of property and equipment under finance leases 179 Prepaid capital expenditures 6,338 Accrued capital expenditures 8,277 10,814

Condensed Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheet as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023:

As of (in thousands, except for par value and share data) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 151,195 161,656 Restricted cash 3,190 1,951 Accounts receivable, net 55,719 58,158 Inventories 63,746 60,768 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 131,762 112,512 Total current assets 405,612 395,045 Property and equipment, net 629,682 627,035 Operating lease assets 1,177,175 1,150,165 Goodwill 203,699 206,285 Other intangible assets, net 119,243 127,240 Equity method investments 12,159 21,695 Deferred tax assets 735 740 Other non-current assets 1,788 9,597 Total non-current assets 2,144,481 2,142,757 Total assets 2,550,093 2,537,802 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable 86,386 70,316 Accrued liabilities 96,044 84,815 Current portion of deferred revenue 124,137 117,129 Indirect and employee taxes payable 30,691 38,169 Current portion of debt, net of debt issuance costs 34,178 29,290 Current portion of operating lease liabilities sites trading less than one year 656 1,721 Current portion of operating lease liabilities sites trading more than one year 53,104 49,436 Other current liabilities 41,180 33,633 Total current liabilities 466,376 424,509 Debt, net of current portion and debt issuance costs 647,954 635,576 Property mortgage loans, net of debt issuance costs 137,242 137,099 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion sites trading less than one year 109,664 68,762 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion sites trading more than one year 1,225,158 1,234,140 Finance lease liabilities 77,688 78,481 Financing obligation 76,768 76,624 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 24,721 25,787 Deferred tax liabilities 510 1,510 Other non-current liabilities 9,831 5,941 Total non-current liabilities 2,309,536 2,263,920 Total liabilities 2,775,912 2,688,429

As of (in thousands, except for par value and share data) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Shareholders' equity Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 65,555,465 shares issued and 54,197,300 outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and 64,208,851 shares issued and 53,741,731 outstanding as of December 31, 2023; Class B common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 141,500,385 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 2,071 2,057 Additional paid-in capital 1,242,735 1,231,941 Accumulated deficit (1,440,274 (1,360,365 Accumulated other comprehensive income 30,518 30,000 Treasury stock, at cost; 11,358,165 shares as of June 30, 2024 and 10,467,120 shares as of December 31, 2023 (66,708 (62,000 Total shareholders' deficit attributable to Soho House Co Inc. (231,658 (158,367 Noncontrolling interest 5,839 7,740 Total shareholders' deficit (225,819 (150,627 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 2,550,093 2,537,802

Key Performance and Operating Metrics Evaluated by Management

In assessing the performance of our business, we consider a variety of operating and financial measures. These key measures include:

HOUSE MEMBERSHIP REVENUES House Membership Revenues are comprised primarily of annual membership fees and one-time legacy registration fees from Soho House members which are amortized over 20 years. The one-time registration fee is no longer applicable to new members admitted from April 4, 2022, see House Introduction Credits below.

HOUSE INTRODUCTION CREDITS New members admitted from April 4, 2022 have been required to purchase House Introduction Credits as part of their membership, per the House rules. House Introduction Credits are credits of an equivalent value to cash within Houses and are redeemable to purchase food and beverage items, and bedroom stays, at the Houses. House Introduction Credits expire after the first three months from the date of issuance, where legally permitted in the regions we operate, if not utilized or if the Company terminates a member's House membership. House Introduction Credits are recognized upon issuance as deferred revenue on our consolidated balance sheets. Revenue from House Introduction Credits are recognized as In-House revenues when redeemed by members, and as breakage revenue within Membership revenues upon expiration or in the period that we are able to reliably estimate expected breakage to the extent that they are unredeemed, are recognized.

IN-HOUSE REVENUESIn-House revenues include all revenues realized within our Houses, including food and beverage, accommodation and spa products and treatments.

HOUSE REVENUESHouse Revenues is defined as Membership revenues plus In-House revenues less Non-House Membership Revenues. Our management views House Membership Revenues and In-House revenues as interrelated and their aggregation as important in tracking House performance. Although there is no minimum spend for any member on In-House offerings, nevertheless in practice most members consume food and beverage, accommodations and other offerings at our Houses. The pricing of our In-House offerings is reflective of the fact that the significant majority of In-House offerings that generate In-House revenues are consumed by members who also pay a membership fee in relation to that House, with pricing of such In-House offerings being identical for both members and non-members.

NUMBER OF SOHO HOUSES. The number of Soho Houses reflects the total number of Soho Houses in operation in any period, irrespective of whether each House is (i) controlled by us, (ii) operated through a non-controlling interest in a joint venture or (iii) operated through a management contract.

We review the number of members from all Houses to assess new member growth, total House Revenues, and House-Level Contribution.

TOTAL MEMBERS. Total members is defined as Soho House members plus Other members.

NUMBER OF SOHO HOUSE MEMBERS. Our Soho House membership model is an integral part of our business and has a significant impact on our profitability and financial performance. Typically, members hold an Every House membership or a Local House membership. Member count is the primary driver of Membership Revenues and is also a critical factor in In-House Revenues as members utilize the offerings that are provided within the Houses. Soho House members include all active, frozen and non-paying members.

The extent to which we achieve growth in our membership base, retain existing members and periodically increase our membership fee rates will impact our profitability. We have historically enjoyed strong member loyalty, reflected by very high retention rates. Robust demand for our memberships is also evidenced by considerable wait lists for our Houses.

The year-over-year increase in our total number of Soho House members is driven by a combination of increases in membership at existing Houses and members from new Houses.

NUMBER OF OTHER MEMBERS. Other members include members of Soho Works and Soho Friends and are key to our growth strategy and enhancing our Soho House member experience. Prior to August 2022, HOME+ membership, which is now included in Soho Friends, was also included. Like Soho House members, other memberships are an integral part of our business and we believe will have a significant impact on our profitability and financial performance in the future.

SOHO HOUSE MEMBER RETENTION. Soho House Member Retention is defined as the number of Adult Paying Members (being all Soho House members excluding child members and complimentary members) at the beginning of a period less the number of Adult Paying Members who canceled their membership during that same period (without giving any effect to Adult Paying Members who froze their memberships during such period), as a proportion of total Adult Paying Members at the beginning of such period.

FROZEN MEMBERS. Frozen Members refers to Soho House members who have elected to suspend their membership payments on a six, nine- or twelve-month basis during which period the member is not able to gain access to a Soho House site as a member, access our membership Apps, or book bedrooms or Cowshed treatments or products on discounted member rates. Frozen Members are not included in Adult Paying Members, but are included in the total number of Soho House members.

MEMBERSHIP REVENUES. Membership revenues are comprised of House Membership Revenues (as defined below) and Non-House Membership Revenues (as defined below). House Membership Revenues and Non-House Membership Revenues are each comprised primarily of annual membership fees and one-time registration fees which are amortized over 20 years. Membership revenues are a function of the number of members, membership mix, and membership pricing. For GAAP, we report Membership revenues only from Houses and sites in which we own a controlling interest. Our membership pricing varies by geographic segment and membership offering and, as such, our mix of House and Soho Works club openings can affect our revenue growth and profitability over time. Prices are generally higher in North America and the rest of the world compared with the UK and Europe. Membership revenues provide a stable and recurring source of revenues which have few direct costs and, as such, is a reliable and predictable source of cash flow.

HOUSE MEMBERSHIP REVENUES. House Membership Revenues is an important performance indicator and is defined above in the Non-GAAP reconciliation.

IN-HOUSE REVENUES. In-House revenues refer to all revenues realized within our Houses, and primarily includes revenues from food and beverage, accommodation, and spa products and treatments.

HOUSE REVENUES. House Revenues is an important performance indicator and is defined in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

OTHER REVENUES. Other revenues are defined as total revenues that are not realized within our Houses, including revenues from Scorpios, Soho Works and our stand-alone restaurants, procurement fees from Soho House Design, Soho Home and Cowshed retail products and other revenues from products and services that we provide outside of our Houses, as well as management fees from The Ned sites and The LINE and Saguaro hotels.

NON-HOUSE MEMBERSHIP REVENUES. Non-House Membership Revenues are comprised of Soho Works membership revenue, Soho Friends membership revenue and SOHO HOME+ membership revenue which was merged into Soho Friends membership at the beginning of August 2022.

ACTIVE APP USERS. Active App Users is defined as unique users who have logged into any of our membership Apps within the last three months.

AVERAGE DAILY RATE. Average Daily Rate represents the average rental income per paid occupied room.

REVENUE PER AVAILABLE ROOM (RevPAR). The key industry standard for measuring hotel-operating performance is RevPAR, which is calculated by multiplying the percentage of occupied rooms to available rooms by the average daily rate realized. Where this is presented on a like-for like basis, RevPAR is adjusted for new or divested sites, for example Houses that were not open in the comparison period.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our expected financial performance and operational performance for the remainder of fiscal 2024, as well as statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our annual report on form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, we operate in rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements that we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. In addition, the forward-looking statements made in this release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

About Soho House Co:

Soho House Co (SHCO) is a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. These members use the Soho House Co platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. We began with the opening of the first Soho House in 1995 and remain the only company to have scaled a private membership network with a global presence. Members around the world engage with Soho House Co through our global collection, as at June 30, 2024 of 44 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works, Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, Soho Home our interiors and lifestyle retail brand and our digital channels. The Ned in London, New York and Doha, The LINE and Saguaro hotels in North America also form part of Soho House Co's wider portfolio.

For more information, please visit www.sohohouseco.com.

Source: Soho House Co (SHCO)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240808439259/en/

