Tron DAO

Justin Sun Delivers Keynote and Fireside Chat at ABS2024, TRON DAO Featured as Title Sponsor



09-Aug-2024 / 13:50 CET/CEST

NEWS RELEASE BY TRON DAO Geneva, Switzerland | August 09, 2024 07:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time Geneva, Switzerland, August 9, 2024 - The Asia Blockchain Summit 2024 ( ABS2024 ), featured TRON DAO as a Title Sponsor and welcomed TRON founder Justin Sun to deliver a keynote speech. Sun also participated in a thought-provoking fireside chat with Song Hongbin, author of "Currency Wars". The summit convened leaders from Web3, and various industries to explore and discuss the future of Blockchain, AI, and the Future of Governance. ABS2024 was held in Taipei from August 6-8 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center. Taiwan has long been at the forefront of technology discussions, and this summit featured a distinguished lineup of keynote speakers and panelists, including Vitalik Buterin, founder of Ethereum; Song Hongbing, author of "Currency Wars"; and actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt. This significant gathering underscores the growing global interest in Taiwan as a leading center for Web3 innovation. TRON DAO and ABS successfully hosted Masterminds, the Official VIP & Speakers Only Reception at ABS2024 on August 6th. The exclusive opening night drinks reception at the iconic Ce La Vie Taipei offered breathtaking panoramic views of the city, complemented by exquisite cocktails, music, and delectable cuisine. August 7th, Justin Sun, Founder of TRON, delivered a keynote speech highlighting the positive impact TRON is making by bridging the crypto and traditional financial worlds. He discussed TRON's progress in payments and financial inclusion. Sun also participated in a fireside chat with Song Hongbin, a renowned scholar on financial history, for an in-depth discussion on their philosophy of "Money and digital assets." Dave Uhryniak, Leader of Ecosystem Development at TRON DAO, also participated in a compelling panel discussion titled "How to Leverage Community Power for the Next Leg Up." This discussion explored the benefits of community and collaboration in achieving collective success. The session emphasized mutual support and shared progress, resonating with audiences interested in community-building and cooperative achievements. As TRON DAO continues its mission to decentralize the internet through innovative blockchain solutions, it remains steadfast in nurturing strong community ties and fostering global innovation. Participation in ABS2024 underscores TRON DAO's dedication to shaping the future of decentralized technologies and its ongoing commitment to advancing education in the blockchain sector. About TRON DAO TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps. Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of August 2024, it has over 247 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 8 billion total transactions, and over $22 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which marks the first time a major public blockchain partnered with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government's endorsement to issue Dominica Coin ("DMC"), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica's global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens - TRX, BTT, NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the country.



