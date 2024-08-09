EQS-News: TradeMark Africa (TMA) / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

TradeMark Africa and Rwanda Government Set to Host Landmark Trade Development Forum in Kigali



09.08.2024

TradeMark Africa and Rwanda Government Set to Host Landmark Trade Development Forum in Kigali Propelling Pan-African Digital Trade Initiatives into a New Era KIGALI, Rwanda, August 9, 2024/APO Group/ -- The Government of Rwanda and TradeMark Africa (TMA) ( www.TradeMarkAfrica.com ) will co-host the Trade Development Forum, bringing together Heads of State and Government Officials, Development Partners, Academicians, Multilateral Organisations and Private Sector from 14 TMA countries of implementation and beyond. Under the theme "Digital Trade", this 2-day forum will take place in Kigali, Rwanda; from 2 December to 3 December 2024. The previous editions were held in Kenya in 2011, 2012, 2014, and 2019, and in Uganda in 2018. This year's forum will spotlight innovative digital trade practices and technologies including the interoperability of digital payments, the use of distributed ledger technology (DLT) and Artificial Intelligence in trade processes, and how automation can support green trade initiatives. Discussions will address leveraging technology to streamline trade facilitation and enhance policy frameworks across Africa. Sessions will explore the convergence of digital advancements with green trade initiatives. David Beer, CEO of TradeMark Africa, expressed his enthusiasm about the forum, stating: "Africa's economic prosperity is our business. TradeMark is driven entirely by generating practical results to remove trade barriers and drive-up exports within and from Africa. While we have seen serious progress from a range of trade facilitation interventions in the last decade, such as reduced transport times by about a third across the Northern Corridor in East Africa, there is another big step forward to take. The 2024 forum will focus on propagating digitisation successes more widely and introducing cutting-edge technologies. We look forward to sharing lessons and presenting innovative ideas to help Governments and the private sector further drive down the cost and time of trade." Honourable Prof. Jean Chrysostome Ngabitsinze, Rwanda's Minister for Trade and Industry said "we are honoured to host the Trade Development Forum, symbolising our commitment to Rwanda's and Africa's economic development," adding "we strive to realise the vision of a seamlessly integrated Africa under the leadership of our President, who has relentlessly championed the process, initiation and formation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Initiatives like the Rwanda Electronic Single Window and Kigali dry port, are a testament to trade solutions that can overcome geographical challenges and enhance our trade capabilities." Distributed by APO Group on behalf of TradeMark Africa (TMA). Download image: https://apo-opa.co/3WW2yCR For more information, please contact:

Sylviah Luseno

Snr. Communications Manager, TradeMark Africa

Email: sylviah.luseno@trademarkafrica.com Emmanuel NSHIMIYIMANA

Public Relations and Communication Specialist, MINICOM

Email: enshimiyimana@minicom.gov.rw https://apo-opa.co/46Myk8Y



