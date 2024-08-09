Anzeige
Freitag, 09.08.2024
09.08.2024 13:58 Uhr
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Expansion of Membership on Nasdaq Copenhagen: Pareto Securities AS

Following change will take place in the exchange membership of Pareto Securities
 AS on the 13th of August 2024.                         
Pareto Securities AS will expand trading to bilaterally cleared instruments.  
Trading Identity PAS in INET will not change. Clearing Member Identities for  
           Pareto Securities AS will be as follows:         
Member: Pareto Securities AS                          
INET memberID: PAS                               
Clearing and settlement ID: 13209                        
Valid from, date in Danish CSD system: August 13, 2024             
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact David  
 Gerby or Felix von Bahr +46 84056536 or +46 84056495              
                                        
