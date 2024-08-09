Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Expansion of Membership on Nasdaq Copenhagen: Pareto Securities AS

Following change will take place in the exchange membership of Pareto Securities AS on the 13th of August 2024. Pareto Securities AS will expand trading to bilaterally cleared instruments. Trading Identity PAS in INET will not change. Clearing Member Identities for Pareto Securities AS will be as follows: Member: Pareto Securities AS INET memberID: PAS Clearing and settlement ID: 13209 Valid from, date in Danish CSD system: August 13, 2024 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact David Gerby or Felix von Bahr +46 84056536 or +46 84056495 Nasdaq Copenhagen Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1238562