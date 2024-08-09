Intrusion Announces Participation in the Sidoti Micro Cap Conference

Intrusion Inc., (NASDAQ:INTZ), a leader in cyberattack prevention solutions, today announced that Tony Scott, CEO, and Kimberly Pinson, CFO, will participate in the Sidoti Micro Cap Conference on August 14 and 15, 2024.

Management will hold a presentation on August 14 at 2:30 p.m. EDT and will host investor meetings throughout both days.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the "Events" section of the Intrusion investor relations website or by following the webcast link below.

Webcast Access: Here

About Intrusion Inc.

Intrusion Inc. is a cybersecurity company based in Plano, Texas. The Company offers its customers access to its exclusive threat intelligence database containing the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of over 8.5 billion IP addresses. After years of gathering global internet intelligence and working exclusively with government entities, the Company released its first commercial product in 2021. Intrusion Shield is designed to allow businesses to incorporate a Zero Trust, reputation-based security solution into their existing infrastructure. Intrusion Shield observes traffic flow and instantly blocks known malicious or unknown connections from both entering or exiting a network to help protect against Zero-Day and ransomware attacks. Incorporating Intrusion Shield into a network can elevate an organization's overall security posture by enhancing the performance and decision-making of other solutions in its cybersecurity architecture.

IR Contact:

Alpha IR Group

Mike Cummings or Josh Carroll

INTZ@alpha-ir.com

SOURCE: Intrusion Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com