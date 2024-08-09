Anzeige
Freitag, 09.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Der Uranbulle stürmt voran - Ist dieser Small-Cap das beste Uraninvestment in 2024?
ACCESSWIRE
09.08.2024
Black Book Market Research: MedEvolve Rated Top Revenue Cycle Management Workflow Optimization and Automation Solution, 2024 Black Book RCM Client Survey

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2024 / Black Book Research announces that MedEvolve has been named the top vendor for Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) workflow optimization and automation services, as recognized by clients in the Q3 2024 satisfaction survey. The survey included feedback from 1,887 providers, medical group financial system users, and business office leaders.

Among over 200 core and niche RCM technology vendors, MedEvolve secured the top client experience rating in 12 out of 18 RCM-centric key performance indicators and was recognized as the overall highest-performing solution for medical RCM automation tools.

"With staffing issues still at the forefront of challenges for healthcare provider organizations, many are seeking ways to minimize manual workloads and automate tasks," said Doug Brown, President of Black Book Research. "The demand for RCM workflow optimization and automation solutions is growing, making this category increasingly competitive. MedEvolve has been a strong contender since our inaugural physician group report in 2019 and for another consecutive year, they have commanded the top due to their ongoing innovations and advancements in the field. Their consistent commitment to improving efficiency and effectiveness in revenue cycle management has set them apart from other vendors, reflecting the evolving needs of the healthcare industry and the importance of cutting-edge automation solutions."

Over 100 users of MedEvolve's Effective Intelligence strongly confirmed the technology significantly reduces labor dependency through sophisticated automation of workflow tasks and enhanced task management, and by streamlining patient financial clearance processes, it effectively mitigates common denials and write-offs.

Full results can be found at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/finance-revenue-cycle-management.

About Black Book

Black Book and its founder, management, and staff do not own or hold any financial interest in any vendors included in the RCM surveys, including MedEvolve. Black Book publishes the results of collected satisfaction and client experience rankings to the public and media before notifying vendors of their ratings. The organization does not solicit fees for vendor participation, review, inclusion, briefing, or collaboration, ensuring unbiased polling of vendors' clients. For detailed information on methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research, and ranking data, visit www.blackbookmarketresearch.com or contact us at research@blackbookmarketresearch.com.

