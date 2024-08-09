Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2024) - UGE International Ltd. (TSXV: UGE) (OTCQB: UGEIF) (the "Company" or "UGE") announces that the closing of its previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") with 1000896425 Ontario Ltd. (the "Purchaser"), an affiliate of NOVA Infrastructure Fund II, LP, pursuant to an arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement"), dated May 28, 2024, is now expected to occur on or about August 14, 2024, as opposed to on or about August 8, 2024, as was previously stated in the Company's news release dated July 31, 2024.

The Company acknowledges that the Purchaser has satisfied its obligations under the Arrangement Agreement, including depositing the aggregate cash consideration payable under the Arrangement with TSX Trust Company, acting as the depositary. A brief delay to the closing is required in order for certain shareholders who are participating as rolling shareholders to complete share transfers relating to their continued participation in UGE following the completion of the Arrangement.

About UGE International Ltd.

UGE develops, owns, and operates community and commercial solar & battery storage projects. Our distributed energy solutions provide cheaper, cleaner energy to businesses and households throughout the United States. With over 500 megawatts of project experience, UGE is working daily to make renewable energy accessible and affordable for all. Visit us at www.ugei.com. For more information, contact UGE:

About NOVA Infrastructure

Founded in 2018, NOVA Infrastructure (http://www.novainfra.com ) is a value-added, middle market infrastructure investment firm focused on North America. NOVA seeks to make investments that pair the downside protection features of the infrastructure asset class with operationally focused, value-added upside strategies. NOVA targets investments in environmental services, transportation, energy / energy transition, and digital sectors.

Ellen DeGiusti - edegiusti@sloanepr.com.

Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information

Certain statements made herein, including statements relating to matters that are not historical facts and statements of the Company's beliefs, intentions and expectations about developments, results and events which will or may occur in the future, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance, reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events and is typically identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "likely", "may", "plan", "seek", "should", "will" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Arrangement, including closing and various other steps to be completed in connection with the Arrangement.

Forward-looking information is based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate. Such information is based on numerous assumptions, including assumptions regarding the ability to complete the Arrangement on the contemplated terms or at all, that the conditions precedent to closing of the Arrangement can be satisfied, and assumptions regarding present and future business strategies, local and global economic conditions, and the environment in which the Company operates.

Although the Company believes that the forward-looking information in this news release is based on information and assumptions that are current, reasonable and complete, this information is by its nature subject to a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's expectations and plans as set forth in such forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the following factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control and the effects of which can be difficult to predict: (a) the possibility that the Arrangement will not be completed on the terms and conditions, or on the timing, currently contemplated, and that it may not be completed at all due to a failure to satisfy all conditions of closing necessary to complete the Arrangement or for other reasons; (b) the possibility of adverse reactions or changes in business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the Arrangement; (c) risks relating to the retention of key personnel during the interim period; (d) the possibility of litigation relating to the Arrangement; (e) risks related to the diversion of management's attention from the Company's ongoing business operations; (f) risks relating to the ability of the Purchaser to complete the Arrangement; and (g) other risks inherent to the Company's business and/or factors beyond its control which could have a material adverse effect on the Company or the ability to consummate the Arrangement. The Company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all possible factors that could impact the Company's results.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. By its nature, forward-looking information involves numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, which contribute to the possibility that the predicted outcomes will not occur. Events or circumstances could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those estimated or projected and expressed in, or implied by, this forward-looking information.

Investors and others should carefully consider the factors and other uncertainties and potential events and should not rely on the Company's forward-looking information to make decisions with respect to the Company. Furthermore, the forward-looking information contained herein are made as of the date of this document and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or to revise any of the included forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. All forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/219379

SOURCE: UGE International Ltd.