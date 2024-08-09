DPReview.com Reflects on 25 Years of Photography Journalism With Special Editorial Package, Presented by MPB

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2024 / DPReview, the ultimate authority for all things photography, videography and creative technology, and MPB, the world's largest online platform to buy, sell, and trade used photography and videography equipment, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership in celebration of DPReview's 25th anniversary.

For the past quarter-century, DPReview's rigorous testing and in-depth reviews have set the industry standard for comprehensive and reliable product journalism, and its canon of in-depth content is a cherished resource to a deeply passionate community of photographers and creators.

"DPReview's influence and essence are all thanks to the photography and creative community over these past 25 years. And we couldn't be more excited about the decades to come," says Eric Yang, Founder and CEO of Gear Patrol, DPReview's parent company. "This partnership with MPB is a landmark moment in DPR's history and the beginning of what we hope to be a new enthusiast-first era in photography product journalism."

"This anniversary holds special significance as DPReview was at risk of closure last year," reflects DPReview Editor-in-Chief Dale Baskin. "Thanks to the passionate support of the photography community, DPReview will continue to serve the readers including hosting more than 25 years of invaluable historical information from the dawn of the digital photography era. We are delighted that MPB is supporting DPReview to celebrate this important milestone."

To celebrate, DPR's editorial team has launched special, ongoing coverage complete with retrospectives, audience participation pieces, and exclusive behind-the-scenes content. All of the 25th Anniversary content is housed on an interactive hub designed to enhance user experience and discovery, a first-of-its-kind for DPR. As the presenting sponsor of this special editorial package, MPB is supporting the kind of quality product journalism DPR hopes to continue for another 25 years and beyond.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone with DPReview," says Tammy Oler, VP of Marketing for MPB. "We know how essential DPReview's trustworthy and consistent product journalism has been since the earliest days of digital photography. As the platform that brings that same level of trust and consistency to the used camera market, MPB is excited to partner with DPReview to ensure that everyone with an interest in photography and videography can find the gear they need to develop their talent."

MPB's support of DPR's 25th anniversary coverage is more than a simple sponsorship; the brand will open its inventory of used equipment to DPR's editors for exclusive retrospective testing and more. Additionally, DPR has bolstered its popular side-by-side comparison tool to enable to more seamlessly trade in or buy a used camera via MPB.

