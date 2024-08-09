Integrated Cannabis Solutions Inc: Jun Fenghuang Group CEO to Talk Live to Shareholders on Popular YouTube Show

Shareholders to get useful updates on company expansions

HUIZHOU CITY, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2024 / Dejun Wang, the Chief Operating Officer and President of JFH Digital E-Commerce Co., LTD (OTC Pink:IGPK), will present significant company updates live on YouTube. Mr. Wang will be featured on the Buffalo Fireside Chats channel, a highly regarded stock trading show known for interviewing CEO's, management teams, investors, and traders. The live interview is scheduled for Sunday, August 18, at 8 pm EDT.

In the interview, Mr. Wang will discuss key topics, including the company's second quarter filing, the status of the FINRA ticker change from IGPK to JFHE, and the consolidation of the remaining company divisions and subsidiaries under the new ticker, among other important updates. The interview will be broadcast live on the Buffalo Fireside Chats YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/live/9ZigiA4wzHg.

This will be Mr. Wang's second live address to shareholders, following his well-received first appearance on May 22, 2024.

About JFH Digital E-Commerce Co., LTD

JFH Digital E-Commerce Co., LTD, also known as the Jun Fenghuang Group, is a leading player in the Chinese digital e-commerce landscape with over 100 million app users. The company has achieved significant milestones in the industry, leveraging innovative technology and strategic business practices to establish a successful niche in a competitive market.

JFH Digital E-Commerce Co., LTD is dedicated to listing on NASDAQ upon completing the merger of all its divisions. The company looks forward to many exciting developments in the future. For the latest updates, please follow the group on the social media platform X.com at @JFHECOM.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27(a) of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the relative growth of the Company's future business, target markets, demand for products and services, and business strategy. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. No information in this press release should be construed in any manner whatsoever as an indication of our future revenues, financial condition, or stock price.

Investor Relations:

Email: wangdejun0111@163.com

Website: https://igpk.org

Twitter @JFHECOM

Phone: +86 16528888836

