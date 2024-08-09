Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2024) - New Destiny Mining Corp. (TSXV: NED), (the "Company" or "NED") provides the following update on its 2024 exploration program at the Treasure Mountain project, near Princeton, BC.





Railroad zone that was trenched in 2019 and yielded an average of 0.64 wt.% copper and 116 g/t silver over 4.2 meters



The 2024 drilling program continues at the Railroad copper-silver zone (see photo). Hole TMN24-02 and TMN24-03 were drilled at steeper angles compared to TMN24-01 (see press release of July 30) to intersect the mineralized zone below the historic underground workings to test the extension of the mineralization at depth. The Railroad zone was chosen as a drill target as it falls within a copper soil geochemical anomaly where historic workings have been found and mineralization has been trenched and confirmed at surface.





Quartz vein with coarse pyrite and finer grained disseminated pyrite within a hydrothermally altered feldspar porphyry that was intersected in hole TMN24-02 from 71.9 to 72.58 m



Hole TMN24-02 intersected 8 cm of the mineralized zone that consisted in a siliceous schist containing chalcopyrite and tetrahedrite before entering the mine workings from 13.95 to 15.93 m. TMN24-02 also intersected a zone of hydrothermal alteration and cut a 10 cm (core length) quartz vein with disseminated pyrite from 71.9 to 72.58 m (see drill core photo). Hole TMN24-03 was drilled at 80 degrees and intersected a highly oxidized and hydrothermally altered zone that includes a 10 cm quartz vein with tetrahedrite, magnetite, minor chalcopyrite and disseminated pyrite from 30 to 30.24 m depth.

The next holes will aim to test the extension of the Railroad mineralized zone at depth and along strike.

The Treasure Mountain property covers 10,819 hectares and is located 38 km west of the Copper Mountain mine at Princeton in southern BC. Targets on the property include critical minerals in porphyry copper-moly deposits, and gold-quartz vein and polymetallic silver-rich vein deposits.





Map showing Treasure Mountain property and targets for 2024



Readers are cautioned that historical records referred to in this News Release have been examined but not verified by a Qualified Person. Further work is required to verify that historical records referred to in this News Release are accurate.

Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and consultant to the Company, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

