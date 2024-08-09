In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that diverse weather conditions in July resulted in varying irradiance levels across Asia. While a typhoon in the Philippines and a monsoon in India had a negative impact on irradiance, a strong subtropical ridge saw China and Japan record their warmest July on record. Diverse weather conditions across Asia resulted in varying solar impacts in July. Typhoon Gaemi led to decreased irradiance across the Philippines and a record-breaking monsoon season in India dropped average irradiance by 10% across most of the country. Meanwhile, ...

