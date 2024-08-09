Rain Carbon Inc.: Rain Carbon Releases Company's Second Sustainability Report

DOVER, Del., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rain Carbon Inc. (RAIN), a leading global producer of carbon-based products and advanced materials, announces today that it has published its second external sustainability report, "Resourceful, Reliable, Responsible. - Our journey toward a sustainable future."

"We are pleased to share our second annual Rain Carbon Inc. Sustainability Report with the public, covering our activities during calendar year 2023, and we trust that you will appreciate the many, major steps which RAIN has taken since our 2022 Sustainability Report was published," said RAIN President Gerry Sweeney. "We have continued to actively move the company forward on our journey to meet the growing demands for a reduced environmental footprint, decreased energy consumption, 'doing what's right' when it comes to corporate social responsibility and much more," Mr. Sweeney added. "We continue to be guided by our corporate vision to be the world's most trusted and resourceful provider of diversified carbon products and advanced materials, and our businesses are committed to a sustainable environment and maintaining the ecological, social and economic well-being of future generations. These include RAIN's continued investments in 21st-century technologies and processes to meet growing demand for greener products, where we are well positioned to make meaningful and sustainable contributions for our customers, communities and investors for decades to come."

Rain Carbon Inc., a company with headquarters in Dover, Delaware, USA, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rain Industries Limited and is a global, vertically integrated supplier of a diversified portfolio of carbon-based and chemical products that are essential raw materials for staples of everyday life. The company's Carbon segment converts industrial by-products of oil refining, steel production, bio-based and recycling sources into high-value carbon materials and intermediate chemicals. The Advanced Materials segment extends the value chain of its carbon processing through the down-stream refining of a portion of its output into eco-friendly, specialized chemical products. RAIN products enable customers in the aluminum, green steel, graphite, energy storage, tire, adhesive, coatings, pigment and specialty chemicals industries to transform by-products into usable, valuable products. RAIN's LIONCOAT® battery-grade carbon precursor materials are world-wide used ingredients for graphite and silicon-carbon composite materials used in lithium-ion batteries.

