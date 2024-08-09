Solarvest has signed five separate corporate green power agreements (CGPAs) in Malaysia through two joint ventures. Solarvest Holdings Berhad has signed five separate CGPAs in Malaysia. The agreements are in place with a Malaysian multi-asset exchange, two global semiconductor manufacturers, and a data-center service provider. The deals were made through two joint ventures: one with Savelite Engineering Sdn. Bhd. and TNB Renewables Sdn. Bhd. , and another solely with TNB Renewables Sdn. Bhd. Under the CGPAs, Solarvest and its partners will own and develop two solar power plants in Lumut, Perak, ...

