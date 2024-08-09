Atlas Travel: Director, Atlas Meetings & Incentives, Elevated to Vice President

MARLBOROUGH, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2024 / Atlas Meetings & Incentives, a division of Atlas Travel that provides meeting, incentive, convention and event (MICE) services to clients of all sizes and industries, has promoted Jennifer Murphy from Director to Vice President, Atlas Meetings & Incentives.





Murphy has been in the industry for 28 years and with Atlas Travel for 17 years, where she has played a crucial role in driving the growth and success of the Meetings & Incentives team. Her dedication and expertise have been instrumental in developing high-profile programs and strengthening client relationships, especially through the challenges posed by the pandemic.

"Jennifer's promotion reflects our utmost confidence in her innovative leadership," said Lea Cahill, President of Atlas Travel & Technology Group, the parent company of Atlas Travel. "We are thrilled to see her continue to elevate client service standards and spearhead initiatives that will propel our company forward."

Murphy has also led the Rewards & Recognition services within the Atlas Meetings & Incentives division, where she has helped introduce tailored strategic program designs, promotional campaigns and client rewards through the Great Escape program.

"I'm excited to continue servicing our existing clients, procure new prospects and develop more operational efficiencies with my incredible team of event planners that are dedicated to providing top-notch MICE strategic services," Murphy said. "The pandemic taught me to think differently about how we service our clients and was also an opportunity for me to wear multiple hats and sit on the frontline with both Rewards & Recognition and meeting planning. I look forward to investing this new knowledge into growing the team's resources, skills and client portfolio."

Murphy's promotion exemplifies Atlas Travel's ongoing dedication to enhancing company leadership and fostering future growth and innovation in the MICE industry.

***

About Atlas Meetings & Incentives

Headquartered in Marlborough, MA, Atlas Meetings & Incentives provides top-of-the-line meeting and event services as well as rich company reward and recognition programs to clients of various sizes and industries. Our highly knowledgeable team of expert meeting planners takes the stress out of event production and delivers personalized care every step of the way. Atlas Travel is proud to be a certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) and a Certified B Corporation. For more information on Atlas Meetings & Incentives, please visit meetings.atlastravel.com.

***

Contact Information

Shayla Peacock

Communications Coordinator

press@atlastravel.com

1-508-488-1223

SOURCE: Atlas Meetings & Incentives

View the original press release on newswire.com.