Trieste, Italy--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2024) - The coffee company HYDE, from Kazakhstan, founded by Sergey Baburov, announces its participation in the international exhibition TriestEspresso Expo 2024, which will take place from October 24 to 26 in Trieste, Italy. The main goal of participation is to expand the list of partners and suppliers, which will allow the company to strengthen its market position and offer customers new products and high-quality solutions.

TriestEspresso Expo is an important international event for professionals in the coffee industry. In previous years, the exhibition attracted more than 10,000 visitors from 55 countries, highlighting its significance and global scale. HYDE aims to use this platform to showcase its innovations and establish new partnerships.

Sergey Baburov, founder of HYDE, noted: "We eagerly await the opportunity to participate in TriestEspresso Expo 2024. This is an excellent opportunity for our team to establish new contacts, discuss cooperation prospects, and learn about the latest innovations in the coffee industry. We are confident that our presence at this exhibition will contribute to the further development of our company and strengthen our partnerships."

The HYDE team plans to actively participate in the exhibition's events, including seminars, presentations, and meetings with potential partners. At the exhibition, the company will present its latest developments and innovative solutions aimed at improving coffee quality.

Trieste, with its rich coffee history and culture, will once again become the center of the global coffee community at TriestEspresso Expo 2024. This city, known as the coffee capital of Italy, has long played a key role in the international coffee industry, and the exhibition promises to be a significant event for all its participants.

It is expected that participating in TriestEspresso Expo 2024 will help HYDE not only expand its list of suppliers but also find new partners for joint projects. Baburov emphasized: "Our goal is not only to find new suppliers but also to establish long-term partnerships based on mutual trust and cooperation. We strive to ensure that each of our customers receives a high-quality product, and for this, we need to work with the best suppliers and partners."

Previously, the HYDE team successfully participated in the World of Coffee Dubai exhibition, where they were able to establish valuable contacts and conclude important partnership agreements. This experience strengthened their confidence in the need to participate in major international events for further growth and development.

In addition to the business program, the HYDE team plans to attend cultural and educational events traditionally held as part of TriestEspresso Expo. The exhibition will feature latte art championships and seminars where attendees can learn about the latest trends and technologies in the coffee industry. This will help better understand current trends and innovations in the coffee industry and exchange experiences with colleagues from different countries.

The HYDE team is confident that participating in TriestEspresso Expo 2024 will be an important step in its development. "We always strive for perfection and look for new ways to improve our products and services. Participation in this exhibition will give us the opportunity to expand our knowledge, find new partners, and offer our customers even higher quality and innovative solutions," Baburov noted.

HYDE invites all interested parties and media representatives to visit the company's booth at TriestEspresso Expo 2024 to learn about the latest innovations and discuss cooperation opportunities.

