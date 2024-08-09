Mirame Fine Art: MÍRAME Fine Art Presents the Abstract Photography of Juan Tribaldos

San José photographer Juan Tribaldos brings his unique vision to MÍRAME Fine Art. This collaboration offers a global audience a fresh perspective of Costa Rica, where everyday details are reimagined as abstract forms, encouraging deeper thought and exploration.

SAN JOSÉ, COSTA RICA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2024 / MÍRAME Fine Art, the premier online Costa Rican art gallery dedicated to promoting the nation's finest artists, proudly celebrates the photography of Juan Tribaldos. Supporting the nation's rich cultural heritage, MÍRAME Fine Art connects artists with art lovers worldwide. https://miramefineart.com/artist/juan-tribaldos-costa-rican-photographer/

Juan Tribaldos, Liminal III

Guanacaste Sunset, Costa Rica

The Journey Behind the Lens

Influenced by literature, music, travel, and cinematography, Tribaldos weaves together diverse inspirations to bring the landscapes, seascapes, and urban scenes of his homeland to life. Using wide-angle lenses and a mix of color and black-and-white, he captures the interplay of light and composition in each shot.

Crafting a Visual Dialogue

Tribaldos' Costa Rican abstract photographs become a powerful medium for exploring the human condition, solidifying his presence in the Costa Rican art scene. His photography not only records but also interprets, transforming everyday scenes into thought-provoking abstractions that invite viewers to pause and truly consider their environment-offering an antidote to the fleeting nature of today's digital snapshot culture. This approach has positioned his work as an exciting new voice in the Costa Rican and Latin American art scenes, encouraging a deeper engagement with the world around us.

Beyond landscapes, Tribaldos has engaged in street photography, employing his camera as a tool for social awareness and change. Influenced by photographers like Wolfgang Tillmans and visual artists like Olafur Eliasson, his work prompts viewers to see beyond the surface, offering a fresh, compelling narrative.

Artistic Collaborations and Cultural Impact

A prominent figure in the Costa Rica art exhibition circuit, Tribaldos has built a versatile portfolio that extends beyond traditional photography. His collaborations with artists, galleries, and institutions, as well as his work on commissioned projects for interior designers and architects, demonstrate his commitment to his work.

As co-founder and Art Director of the Festival de Lumínica in San José, Tribaldos plays a key role in shaping the photography scene in Costa Rica, enriching the cultural landscape of the country and the wider Latin American art community.

Embracing New Perspectives

MÍRAME Fine Art proudly represents Juan Tribaldos, whose work offers a compelling view of Costa Rica that challenges conventional perspectives. Tribaldos continues to push the boundaries of Costa Rican photography, capturing the seen and the unseen, the real and the abstract.

Visit MÍRAME Fine Art online to explore more of Juan Tribaldos' images and to buy Costa Rican art online. There, you can immerse yourself in his diverse portfolio, and bring a piece of Costa Rica into your own space.

