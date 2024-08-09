IoT Security Market worth $56.2 billion by 2029- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global IoT Security Market size is projected to grow from USD 24.2 billion in 2024 to USD 56.2 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Organizations face significant financial losses and reputational damage because of increasing cyberattacks on IoT devices. This has made the organizations aware and adopt robust security solutions to protect against threats like device hijacking, data theft, and supply chain intrusions.

Browse in-depth TOC on "IoT Security Market"

150 - Tables

50 - Figures

290 - Pages

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2018-2029 Base year considered 2023 Forecast period 2024-2029 Forecast units Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered Offering, Data Sensitivity, Application, and Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Companies covered Major vendors in the global IoT security Microsoft (US), Fortinet (US), AWS (US), IBM (US), Intel (US), Cisco (US), Thales Group (France), Infineon (Germany) , Allot (Israel), Atos (France), Checkpoint (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Mobileum (US), Entrust (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), and Kaspersky (Switzerland), MagicCube (US), Claroty (US), Ordr (US), Armis (US), Nozomi Networks (US), Keyfactor (US), Particle Industries (US), Karamba Security (Israel), and Forescout (US).

Based on the Offerings, the Solutions segment accounts for the highest market size during the forecast period.

Organizations across industries experience the benefits of IoT, the complexity and vulnerability of their networks increase exponentially. For this, Providers such as IBM, Microsoft, Check Point, Fortinet, Atos offer IoT security solutions such as device authentication, data encryption, secure communication protocols, and advanced threat detection. These solutions are beneficial to prevent unauthorized access, data breaches, and other cyber attacks. Comprehensive security measures are necessary to safeguard sensitive data, protect critical infrastructure, and maintain operational resilience. The dynamic nature of the IoT landscape demands continuous adaptation and innovation in security solutions to counter evolving threats.

Based on the Services, the Professional services accounts for the highest market size during the forecast period.

Organizations increasingly rely on expert assistance for IoT asset protection Professional service providers offer comprehensive solutions, from risk assessments to ongoing monitoring, helping organizations mitigate security risks and comply with industry regulations. The demand for professional guidance in implementing and managing IoT security solutions increases because of the complexities in IoT ecosystems. The need for tailored security solutions, the intricacy of IoT systems, and the lack of in-house expertise that drive this demand. Professional services, including consulting, integration, and managed services, are crucial for organizations tackling IoT security challenges. The increasing frequency of ransomware attacks on IoT devices and concerns about critical infrastructure further highlight the need for professional services.

By region, North America accounts for the highest market size.

North America is one of the main geographic contributors to the global lot security market, even when it comes to market size. Economically strong nations like the US and Canada, the region offers the most substantial and cutting-edge technological infrastructure. One of the main factors driving the lot security market's growth in North America is the existence of major regional players such as Microsoft, Fortinet, IBM, and others. Government agencies such as National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) are investigating loT security technology on a number of fronts, including protocols, security assurances, use cases, applications, and current services.

Top Key Companies in IoT Security Market:

Key Players Microsoft (US), Fortinet (US), AWS (US), IBM (US), Intel (US), Cisco (US), Thales Group (France), Infineon (Germany) , Allot (Israel), Atos (France), Checkpoint (US), Palo Alto Networks (US), Mobileum (US), Entrust (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), and Kaspersky (Switzerland), MagicCube (US), Claroty (US), Ordr (US), Armis (US), Nozomi Networks (US), Keyfactor (US), Particle Industries (US), Karamba Security (Israel), and Forescout (US) are the key players and other players in the IoT Security Market.

