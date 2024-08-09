MedBright AI Investments Inc.: MedBright AI Announces the Appointment of Christopher Heath as CEO and Termination of Letter of Intent

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedBright AI Investments Inc. (the "Company" or "MedBright AI") (CSE:MBAI, OTCQB:MBAIF, FSE:Y30) is pleased to announce that Christopher Heath has joined MedBright AI as Chief Executive Officer effective August 9, 2024.



Mr. Heath previously served as Chief Executive Officer at Convalo Health Corp., a publicly traded network of drug and alcohol inpatient and outpatient clinics that generated gross revenues of eight figures annually. Since Convalo, Mr. Heath has invested in and consulted for companies in the medical and technology spaces, helping to lead both startups and mature businesses forward in innovative ways. Mr. Heath has over a decade of experience in the public capital markets which has provided him with a comprehensive understanding of industry dynamics and financial strategies.

"Mr. Heath's combination of experience in leading a network of mental health clinics and his involvement in the medical and technology ecosystems aligns seamlessly with MedBright's mission of investing in companies that are using AI-enabled tools to improve patient outcomes while positively impacting medical practices' bottom lines," said Jaime Gerber, Chairman of MedBright AI. "Over the past decade, Mr. Heath has consistently demonstrated his ability to successfully lead and guide companies in a way that optimizes shareholder value."

Mr. Heath adds, "I'm excited to join the MedBright AI Investments leadership team at the start of what we believe will be an AI-led revolution in the healthcare sector. I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive innovation and growth in this burgeoning field."

The Company also announces that it has decided to terminate the letter of intent previously announced by the Company on June 20, 2024 regarding the proposed acquisition of the Company by Numinus Wellness Inc.

About MedBright AI Investments Inc.

MedBright AI is a capital allocator focused on investing in healthcare technology companies. The team at MedBright seeks to leverage the diverse background and skillsets of its management group and advisors, which include professionals from a variety of disciplines, including physicians and professors from Yale University Hospital, artificial intelligence specialists, and healthcare industry finance and management specialists, in order to identify and structure the Company's investments.

