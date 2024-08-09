Track Group Reports 3rd Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Track Group, Inc. (OTCQB: TRCK), a global leader in offender tracking and monitoring services, today announced financial results for its fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024 ("Q3 FY24"). In Q3 FY24, the Company posted (i) total revenue of $9.2 Million ("M"), an increase of approximately 6% over total revenue of $8.7M for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 ("Q3 FY23"); (ii) Q3 FY24 gross profit of $4.3M representing an increase of approximately 17% over Q3 FY23 of $3.7M; (iii) Q3 FY24 operating loss of ($0.5M) compared to Q3 FY23 operating loss of ($0.3M); (iv) Q3 FY24 Adjusted EBITDA of $1.6M, representing a 44% increase, and; (v) net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($0.9M) in Q3 FY24 compared to ($0.7M) in Q3 FY23.



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Total Q3 FY24 revenue of $9.2M was up 6% compared to Q3 FY23 revenue of $8.7M. Revenue for the nine months ended June 30, 2024 ("9M FY24") of $27.1M was up approximately 5% compared to revenue of $25.9M for the nine months ended June 30, 2023 ("9M FY23"). This positive performance can be attributed to increased activity among customers in Illinois, Puerto Rico, and Brazil, partially offset by decreases in revenue from customers in Indiana, Virginia and Chile.

Gross Profit of $4.3M rose by 17% ($0.6M) in Q3 FY24 compared to Q3 FY23. Gross profit for 9M FY24 was $12.4M compared to gross profit of $11.6M for 9M FY23. This improvement stems from factors like increased revenue, reduced communication costs and lower lost, stolen or damaged costs. However, it was partly offset by higher server costs.

Operating loss in Q3 FY24 of ($0.5M) rose compared to ($0.3M) in Q3 FY23. Operating loss for 9M FY24 of ($1.7M) was up approximately 30% compared to ($1.3M) for 9M FY23. This rise in operating loss is primarily due to higher operating expenses. Operating expenses were up $1.2M in 9M FY24 compared to 9M FY23, primarily due to a non-recurring settlement related to a contract dispute of approximately $1.0M.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 FY24 was $1.6M, up 44% compared to $1.1M for Q3 FY23. Adjusted EBITDA for 9M FY24 was $3.4M, up 21% compared to Adjusted EBITDA for 9M FY23 of $2.8M primarily due to negative currency exchange rate movements of $0.6M in Q3 FY24 compared to Q3 FY23. Adjusted EBITDA in 9M FY24 as a percentage of revenue increased to 13%, compared to 11% in 9M FY23.

Cash balance of $1.9M for Q3 FY24 declined 53% compared to $4.1M at September 30, 2023. The decrease in cash position was due to a decrease in net cash provided by operating activities of approximately $1.4M.

Net loss attributable to shareholders in Q3 FY24 was ($0.9M) compared to ($0.7M) in Q3 FY23, an increase of $0.2M. Net loss attributable to shareholders in 9M FY24 was ($2.8M), compared to ($2.1M) for 9M FY23, a change principally attributable to negative currency exchange rate movements and a non-recurring settlement related to a contract dispute of approximately $1.0M.

"In the quarter ending June 30, 2024, we demonstrated continued growth in revenue and gross profit, surpassing Q3 FY23. Notably, revenues grew by 6% ($9.2M vs. $8.7M in Q3 FY23), while gross profit experienced a 17% increase ($4.3M vs $3.7M in Q3 FY23). Adjusted EBITDA increased to $1.6M in Q3 FY24 compared to $1.1M in Q3 FY23. We are optimistic about maintaining and building upon these positive trends throughout the year, expecting continued improvements compared to the same quarter last year. This momentum reflects our dedication to growth and sets a promising tone for the ongoing fiscal year." said Derek Cassell, Track Group's CEO.

Business Outlook

Despite previous challenges from supply chain delays, the impact of the Coronavirus, and the phase-out of our 3G-based cellular devices in the U.S., Track Group stands resilient. The demonstrated financial growth continued in Q3 FY24 which reinforces our confidence in the strategic reinvestment in technology and the implementation of new programs initiated in late FY23. These endeavors position us well for a sustained return to growth throughout FY24. Our outlook for FY24 is as follows:

Actual Outlook FY 2022 FY 2023 FY 2024 Revenue (in millions): $ 37.0 $ 34.5 $ 37-38 Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 18.0 % 11.1 % 11-15 %

About Track Group, Inc.

Track Group designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices; as well as develops and sells a variety of related software, services, and accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The Company's products and services are designed to empower professionals in security, law enforcement, corrections, and rehabilitation organizations worldwide with single-sourced offender management solutions that integrate reliable intervention technologies to support re-socialization and monitoring initiatives.

The Company currently trades under the ticker symbol "TRCK" on the OTCQB exchange. For more information, visit www.trackgrp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "if", "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to Track Group, Inc., and subsidiaries ("Track Group") are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and reflect Track Group's current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. Track Group may from time-to-time update these publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in Track Group's annual report on Form 10-K, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. New risks emerge from time to time. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes financial measures defined as "non-GAAP financial measures" by the Securities and Exchange Commission including non-GAAP EBITDA. These measures may be different from non- GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this financial information, which is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures are based on the financial figures for the respective period.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA excludes items included but not limited to interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, impairment charges, gains and losses, currency effects, one-time charges or benefits that are not indicative of operations, charges to consolidate, integrate or consider recently acquired businesses, costs of closing facilities, stock based or other non-cash compensation or other stated cash and non-cash charges (the "Adjustments").

The Company believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors when factoring in the Adjustments. Specific disclosure regarding the Company's financial results, including management's analysis of results from operations and financial condition, are contained in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are encouraged to carefully read and consider such disclosure and analysis contained in the Company's Form 10-K and other reports, including the risk factors contained in such Form 10-K.

TRACK GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) June 30, September 30, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 1,924,394 $ 4,057,195 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $494,409 and $178,095, respectively 4,682,297 4,536,916 Prepaid expense and deposits 822,764 610,440 Inventory, net of reserves of $0 and $3,772, respectively 599,899 1,286,194 Other current assets 1,393,008 - Total current assets 9,422,362 10,490,745 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,759,697 and $1,920,850, respectively 65,033 115,808 Monitoring equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $7,541,385 and $6,348,695, respectively 5,030,046 5,187,092 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $19,137,820 and $17,430,846, respectively 14,181,072 14,157,294 Goodwill 7,876,014 7,851,466 Other assets, net 832,087 2,442,154 Total assets $ 37,406,614 $ 40,244,559 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,287,784 $ 2,796,712 Accrued liabilities 2,301,967 2,571,839 Current portion of long-term debt 87,457 308,417 Total current liabilities 5,677,208 5,676,968 Long-term debt, net of current portion 42,781,510 42,801,165 Long-term liabilities 208,446 259,359 Total liabilities 48,667,164 48,737,492 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity (deficit): Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 30,000,000 shares authorized; 11,863,758 and 11,863,758 shares outstanding, respectively 1,186 1,186 Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: 20,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares outstanding - - Series A Convertible Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: 1,200,000 shares authorized; 0 shares outstanding - - Paid in capital 302,600,546 302,597,115 Accumulated deficit (312,383,090 ) (309,610,397 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,479,192 ) (1,480,837 ) Total equity (deficit) (11,260,550 ) (8,492,933 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 37,406,614 $ 40,244,559

TRACK GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME/(LOSS)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Monitoring and other related services $ 9,064,447 $ 8,539,023 $ 26,497,582 $ 25,007,830 Product sales and other 120,583 158,555 645,640 853,485 Total revenue 9,185,030 8,697,578 27,143,222 25,861,315 Cost of revenue: Monitoring, products and other related services 4,182,692 4,211,807 12,387,179 11,835,327 Depreciation & amortization included in cost of revenue 732,749 821,915 2,316,100 2,438,649 Total cost of revenue 4,915,441 5,033,722 14,703,279 14,273,976 Gross profit 4,269,589 3,663,856 12,439,943 11,587,339 Operating expense: General & administrative 3,091,210 2,228,545 9,022,963 7,852,864 Selling & marketing 761,890 717,246 2,278,861 2,215,588 Research & development 700,168 750,124 2,083,813 2,046,701 Depreciation & amortization 234,813 247,083 711,097 742,366 Total operating expense 4,788,081 3,942,998 14,096,734 12,857,519 Operating income (loss) (518,492 ) (279,142 ) (1,656,791 ) (1,270,180 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (439,515 ) (430,824 ) (1,306,307 ) (1,251,349 ) Currency exchange rate gain (loss) (179,041 ) 418,011 (160,028 ) 972,953 Other income (expense), net - - (3,443 ) - Total other income (expense) (618,556 ) (12,813 ) (1,469,778 ) (278,396 ) Income (loss) before income tax (1,137,048 ) (291,955 ) (3,126,569 ) (1,548,576 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (266,969 ) 405,229 (353,876 ) 597,482 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders (870,079 ) (697,184 ) (2,772,693 ) (2,146,058 ) Foreign currency translation adjustments 145,101 (402,454 ) 1,645 (156,622 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ (724,978 ) $ (1,099,638 ) $ (2,771,048 ) $ (2,302,680 ) Net income (loss) per share - basic Net income (loss) per share $ (0.07 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.18 ) Weighted average shares outstanding 11,863,758 11,863,758 11,863,758 11,863,758 Net income per share - diluted Net income (loss)per share $ (0.07 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.18 ) Weighted average shares outstanding 11,863,758 11,863,758 11,863,758 11,863,758

TRACK GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA JUNE 30 (Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

June, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Net Income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (870 ) $ (697 ) $ (2,773 ) $ (2,146 ) Interest expense, net 440 431 1,310 1,251 Depreciation and amortization 968 1,069 3,027 3,181 Income taxes (1) (267 ) 405 (354 ) 598 Board compensation 75 76 178 314 Foreign exchange (gain)/loss 179 (418 ) 160 (973 ) Other charges, net (2) 1,051 229 1,877 598 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,576 $ 1,095 $ 3,425 $ 2,823 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, percent of revenue 17.1 % 12.6 % 12.6 % 10.9 % Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 11,863,758 11,863,758 11,863,758 11,863,758 Non-GAAP earnings per share $ 0.13 $ 0.09 $ 0.29 $ 0.24 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 11,863,758 11,863,758 11,863,758 11,863,758 Non-GAAP earnings per share $ 0.13 $ 0.09 $ 0.29 $ 0.24

(1 ) Currently, the Company has significant U.S. tax loss carryforwards that may be used to offset future taxable income, subject to IRS limitations. However, the Company is still subject to certain state, commonwealth, and other foreign based taxes. (2 ) Other charges include a non-recurring expense related to a settled contract dispute of approximately $0.5M for Q3 FY24 and approximately $1.0M for 9M FY24 and may include gains or losses and other non-recurring expenses and accrual adjustments.

Contact:

James Berg

Chief Financial Officer

jim.berg@trackgrp.com