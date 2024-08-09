LITGRID AB publishes results for the first half of the year of 2024

LITGRID AB, company code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo str.8, Vilnius, Lithuania, is publishing results of the Company for the six months of 2024.

Key financial indicators for the first half of 2024:

Main financial results I H of 2024 I H of 2023 Revenue, EUR million 197.7 166.9 EBITDA, EUR million 40.6 35.0 Net profit, EUR million 28.1 23.0 ROE (for the last 12 months), percents 25.1 -8.7 Adjusted* EBITDA, EUR million 24.8 20.3 Adjusted* NET profit, EUR million 14.7 10.4 Adjusted* ROE (for the last 12 months), percents 12.3 7.5

The adjustment of regulated income, costs and profitability indicators is carried out due to temporary regulatory difference from the regulated profitability approved by Council. The indicators are adjusted by the correction of income, which has already been approved by the decision of Council when the regulated transmission service prices of the reporting period were approved. Also, the indicators are adjusted by the deviation of the Council-approved (regulated) and actual profitability of the reporting period, which Council will evaluate when determining the transmission service prices for the coming period.