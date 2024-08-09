Anzeige
WKN: A1H4S6 | ISIN: LT0000128415 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
09.08.24
16:34 Uhr
0,775 Euro
-0,775
-100,00 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.08.2024 16:00 Uhr
38 Leser
LITGRID AB publishes results for the first half of the year of 2024

LITGRID AB, company code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo str.8, Vilnius, Lithuania, is publishing results of the Company for the six months of 2024.

Key financial indicators for the first half of 2024:

Main financial resultsI H of 2024I H of 2023
Revenue, EUR million197.7166.9
EBITDA, EUR million40.635.0
Net profit, EUR million28.123.0
ROE (for the last 12 months), percents25.1-8.7
Adjusted* EBITDA, EUR million24.820.3
Adjusted* NET profit, EUR million14.710.4
Adjusted* ROE (for the last 12 months), percents12.37.5

The adjustment of regulated income, costs and profitability indicators is carried out due to temporary regulatory difference from the regulated profitability approved by Council. The indicators are adjusted by the correction of income, which has already been approved by the decision of Council when the regulated transmission service prices of the reporting period were approved. Also, the indicators are adjusted by the deviation of the Council-approved (regulated) and actual profitability of the reporting period, which Council will evaluate when determining the transmission service prices for the coming period.

The individual authorized by LITGRID AB to provide additional information:
Jurga Eivaite
Communications project manager
phone: +370 613 19977, e-mail: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.