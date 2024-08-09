Whole Foods Market Foundation: Growing Together With Purpose

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2024 / Whole Foods Market Foundation



I'm thrilled to introduce Whole Foods Market Foundation, which unifies the work of Whole Planet, Whole Kids and Whole Cities. While our organization is new, our commitment to advancing economic opportunities, nutrition, and healthy food access in local and global communities was established years ago. Our projects began in 2005 with the founding of Whole Planet and grew with the launch of Whole Kids in 2011 and Whole Cities in 2014.

Although they originally operated separately, the three projects have always strived to create a more equitable future for all. To us, this means everyone deserves improved access to resources that meet their basic needs, nourishing foods, thriving local food systems, and opportunities to improve their economic well-being. By working together, our projects can expand their reach and impact to further fulfill the shared higher purpose to nourish people and the planet.

In my 20+ years as a Team Member with Whole Foods Market, I have witnessed the positive impact that fresh, healthy food has on individuals and communities. I see Whole Foods Market Foundation's work as a natural extension of that connection.

The Foundation invests in opportunities that address barriers to equity, nourish communities, and foster deep, lasting change around the globe. In some cities, this looks like funding urban gardens or guiding school districts transforming their school lunch programs from processed foods to scratch-cooked meals. In other places, we're providing financial support to smallholder farmers, microentrepreneurs, and households living in poverty.

Our programs have been helping individuals and their communities thrive for many years, and that work isn't changing. It's evolving.

Through this blog, you can stay up to date on Whole Cities, Whole Kids and Whole Planet to learn about grant opportunities, get stories from the field, and discover ways you can help make a global impact. If you aren't familiar with all of our projects, take a moment to learn about them here.

We're glad you're here.

Carol Medeiros, WFM Foundation Executive Director

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whole Foods Market Foundation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Whole Foods Market Foundation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whole-foods-market-foundation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whole Foods Market Foundation

View the original press release on accesswire.com