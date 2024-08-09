American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.: AAM Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

AAM Delivers Another Solid Quarter

DETROIT, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) today reported its financial results for the second quarter 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Sales of $1.63 billion

Net income of $18.2 million, or 1.1% of sales

Adjusted EBITDA of $208.4 million, or 12.8% of sales

Diluted earnings per share of $0.15; Adjusted earnings per share of $0.19

Net cash provided by operating activities of $142.8 million; Adjusted free cash flow of $97.9 million

"AAM's solid second quarter results reflect positive contributions from volume and mix and continued operational performance," said AAM's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, David C. Dauch. "Looking ahead, AAM will maintain and develop a comprehensive product portfolio to support current and future powertrain solutions while focusing on quality, technology leadership, and operational excellence."

AAM's sales in the second quarter of 2024 were $1.63 billion as compared to $1.57 billion in the second quarter of 2023. Sales for the second quarter of 2024 were favorably impacted by volume and mix.

AAM's net income in the second quarter of 2024 was $18.2 million, or $0.15 per share and 1.1% of sales, as compared to net income of $8.0 million, or $0.07 per share and 0.5% of sales in the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted earnings per share in the second quarter of 2024 was $0.19 compared to Adjusted earnings per share of $0.12 in the second quarter of 2023.

In the second quarter of 2024, Adjusted EBITDA was $208.4 million, or 12.8% of sales, as compared to $191.6 million, or 12.2% of sales, in the second quarter of 2023.

AAM's net cash provided by operating activities for the second quarter of 2024 was $142.8 million as compared to $132.8 million for the second quarter of 2023.

AAM's Adjusted free cash flow for the second quarter of 2024 was $97.9 million as compared to $95.8 million for the second quarter of 2023.

AAM's 2024 Updated Financial Outlook

AAM's full year 2024 financial targets are as follows:

AAM is targeting sales in the range of $6.1 - $6.3 billion vs. $6.05 - $6.35 billion prior.

AAM is targeting Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $705 - $755 million vs. $685 - $750 million prior.

AAM is targeting Adjusted free cash flow in the range of $200 - $240 million; this target assumes capital spending of approximately 4.0% of sales.

These targets are based on the following assumptions for 2024:

North American light vehicle production of approximately 15.8 million units.

AAM's production estimates of key programs that we support.

Current customer launch schedules and operating environment.

Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call Information

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) included within this press release, AAM has provided certain information, which includes non-GAAP financial measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted earnings per share and Adjusted free cash flow. Such information is reconciled to its most directly comparable GAAP measure in accordance with Securities and Exchange Commission rules and is included in the attached supplemental data.

Certain of the forward-looking financial measures included in this earnings release are provided on a non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of non-GAAP forward-looking financial measures to the most directly comparable forward-looking financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP has been provided. The amounts in these reconciliations are based on our current estimates and actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking estimates for many reasons, including potential event driven transactional and other non-core operating items and their related effects in any future period, the magnitude of which may be significant.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to management, investors, and banking institutions in their analysis of AAM's business and operating performance. Management also uses this information for operational planning and decision-making purposes.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not and should not be considered a substitute for any GAAP measure. Additionally, non-GAAP financial measures as presented by AAM may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Definition of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

AAM defines Adjusted earnings per share to be diluted earnings per share excluding the impact of impact of restructuring and acquisition-related costs, debt refinancing and redemption costs, gains or losses on equity securities, pension curtailment and settlement charges and non-recurring items, including the tax effect thereon.

AAM defines EBITDA to be earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding the impact of restructuring and acquisition-related costs, debt refinancing and redemption costs, gains or losses on equity securities, pension curtailment and settlement charges and non-recurring items.

AAM defines free cash flow to be net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures net of proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment and government grants. Adjusted free cash flow is defined as free cash flow excluding the impact of cash payments for restructuring and acquisition-related costs, and cash payments related to the Malvern fire, including payments for capital expenditures, net of recoveries.

Company Description

As a leading global Tier 1 Automotive and Mobility Supplier, AAM (NYSE: AXL) designs, engineers and manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. Headquartered in Detroit, with over 80 facilities in 18 countries, AAM is bringing the future faster for a safer and more sustainable tomorrow. To learn more, visit aam.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In this earnings release, we make statements concerning our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, and future events or performance. Such statements are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and relate to trends and events that may affect our future financial position and operating results. The terms such as "will," "may," "could," "would," "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "target," and similar words or expressions, as well as statements in future tense, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: global economic conditions, including the impact of inflation, recession or recessionary concerns, or slower growth in the markets in which we operate; reduced purchases of our products by General Motors Company (GM), Stellantis N.V. (Stellantis), Ford Motor Company (Ford) or other customers; our ability to respond to changes in technology, increased competition or pricing pressures; our ability to develop and produce new products that reflect market demand; lower-than-anticipated market acceptance of new or existing products; our ability to attract new customers and programs for new products; reduced demand for our customers' products (particularly light trucks and sport utility vehicles (SUVs) produced by GM, Stellantis and Ford); risks inherent in our global operations (including tariffs and the potential consequences thereof to us, our suppliers, and our customers and their suppliers, adverse changes in trade agreements, such as the United States -Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), compliance with customs and trade regulations, immigration policies, political stability or geopolitical conflicts, taxes and other law changes, potential disruptions of production and supply, and currency rate fluctuations); supply shortages and the availability of natural gas or other fuel and utility sources in certain regions, labor shortages, including increased labor costs, or price increases in raw material and/or freight, utilities or other operating supplies for us or our customers as a result of pandemic or epidemic illness such as COVID-19, geopolitical conflicts, natural disasters or otherwise; a significant disruption in operations at one or more of our key manufacturing facilities; risks inherent in transitioning our business from internal combustion engine vehicle products to hybrid and electric vehicle products; our ability to realize the expected revenues from our new and incremental business backlog; negative or unexpected tax consequences, including those resulting from tax litigation; risks related to a failure of our information technology systems and networks, including cloud-based applications, and risks associated with current and emerging technology threats and damage from computer viruses, unauthorized access, cyber attacks and other similar disruptions; our suppliers', our customers' and their suppliers' ability to maintain satisfactory labor relations and avoid or minimize work stoppages; cost or availability of financing for working capital, capital expenditures, research and development (R&D) or other general corporate purposes including acquisitions, as well as our ability to comply with financial covenants; our customers' and suppliers' availability of financing for working capital, capital expenditures, R&D or other general corporate purposes; an impairment of our goodwill, other intangible assets, or long-lived assets if our business or market conditions indicate that the carrying values of those assets exceed their fair values; liabilities arising from warranty claims, product recall or field actions, product liability and legal proceedings to which we are or may become a party, or the impact of product recall or field actions on our customers; our ability or our customers' and suppliers' ability to successfully launch new product programs on a timely basis; risks of environmental issues, including impacts of climate-related events, that could result in unforeseen issues or costs at our facilities, or risks of noncompliance with environmental laws and regulations, including reputational damage; our ability to maintain satisfactory labor relations and avoid work stoppages; our ability to consummate and successfully integrate acquisitions and joint ventures; our ability to achieve the level of cost reductions required to sustain global cost competitiveness or our ability to recover certain cost increases from our customers; price volatility in, or reduced availability of, fuel; our ability to protect our intellectual property and successfully defend against assertions made against us; adverse changes in laws, government regulations or market conditions affecting our products or our customers' products; our ability or our customers' and suppliers' ability to comply with regulatory requirements and the potential costs of such compliance; changes in liabilities arising from pension and other postretirement benefit obligations; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel in key positions and functions; and other unanticipated events and conditions that may hinder our ability to compete. It is not possible to foresee or identify all such factors and we make no commitment to update any forward-looking statement or to disclose any facts, events or circumstances after the date hereof that may affect the accuracy of any forward-looking statement.

AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(in millions, except per share data)















Net sales $ 1,632.3

$ 1,570.7

$ 3,239.2

$ 3,064.6















Cost of goods sold 1,415.0

1,392.5

2,823.4

2,725.8















Gross profit 217.3

178.2

415.8

338.8















Selling, general and administrative expenses 105.2

91.1

203.5

189.4















Amortization of intangible assets 20.6

21.4

41.3

42.8















Restructuring and acquisition-related costs 5.0

7.9

7.5

12.7















Operating income 86.5

57.8

163.5

93.9















Interest expense (47.9)

(50.2)

(96.9)

(100.7)















Interest income 6.1

5.9

14.4

11.8















Other income (expense):













Debt refinancing and redemption costs (0.3)

-

(0.3)

- Gain (loss) on equity securities (0.2)

0.3

(0.1)

- Other income (expense), net (8.8)

(0.5)

(8.8)

3.2















Income before income taxes 35.4

13.3

71.8

8.2















Income tax expense 17.2

5.3

33.1

5.3















Net income $ 18.2

$ 8.0

$ 38.7

$ 2.9















Diluted earnings per share $ 0.15

$ 0.07

$ 0.32

$ 0.02

AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

(Unaudited)



ASSETS (in millions) Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents $ 519.9

$ 519.9 Accounts receivable, net 935.4

818.5 Inventories, net 469.2

482.9 Prepaid expenses and other 180.9

185.3 Total current assets 2,105.4

2,006.6







Property, plant and equipment, net 1,681.5

1,760.9 Deferred income taxes 162.0

169.4 Goodwill 181.2

182.1 Other intangible assets, net 491.8

532.8 GM postretirement cost sharing asset 111.5

111.9 Operating lease right-of-use assets 112.0

115.6 Other assets and deferred charges 491.3

477.0 Total assets $ 5,336.7

$ 5,356.3







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 27.2

$ 17.0 Accounts payable 837.6

773.9 Accrued compensation and benefits 189.9

200.1 Deferred revenue 13.5

16.6 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 23.2

21.9 Accrued expenses and other 163.7

172.1 Total current liabilities 1,255.1

1,201.6







Long-term debt, net 2,694.8

2,751.9 Deferred revenue 67.2

70.4 Deferred income taxes 14.8

16.5 Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities 91.0

95.5 Postretirement benefits and other long-term liabilities 604.2

615.5 Total liabilities 4,727.1

4,751.4







Total AAM stockholders' equity 609.6

604.9 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,336.7

$ 5,356.3

AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(in millions) Operating activities













Net income $ 18.2

$ 8.0

$ 38.7

$ 2.9 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities













Depreciation and amortization 119.6

120.5

237.4

245.4 Other 5.0

4.3

(115.5)

(83.4) Net cash provided by operating activities 142.8

132.8

160.6

164.9















Investing activities













Purchases of property, plant and equipment (48.8)

(44.1)

(96.8)

(90.7) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 0.2

-

3.3

0.4 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (0.7)

(0.7)

(1.3)

(1.3) Proceeds from government grants 2.0

-

2.0

- Other 0.6

(2.6)

(2.1)

13.7 Net cash used in investing activities (46.7)

(47.4)

(94.9)

(77.9)















Financing activities













Net debt activity (39.3)

(34.5)

(49.4)

(65.4) Other (3.2)

(3.8)

(9.1)

(22.0) Net cash used in financing activities (42.5)

(38.3)

(58.5)

(87.4)















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (3.5)

(1.7)

(7.2)

-















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 50.1

45.4

-

(0.4)















Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 469.8

465.7

519.9

511.5















Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 519.9

$ 511.1

$ 519.9

$ 511.1

AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

(Unaudited)

The supplemental data presented below is a reconciliation of certain financial measures which is intended

to facilitate analysis of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. business and operating performance.

Earnings before interest expense, income taxes and depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA (a)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(in millions)















Net income $ 18.2

$ 8.0

$ 38.7

$ 2.9 Interest expense 47.9

50.2

96.9

100.7 Income tax expense 17.2

5.3

33.1

5.3 Depreciation and amortization 119.6

120.5

237.4

245.4 EBITDA 202.9

184.0

406.1

354.3 Restructuring and acquisition-related costs 5.0

7.9

7.5

12.7 Debt refinancing and redemption costs 0.3

-

0.3

- Loss (gain) on equity securities 0.2

(0.3)

0.1

- Adjusted EBITDA $ 208.4

$ 191.6

$ 414.0

$ 367.0 Adjusted earnings per share (b)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.15

$ 0.07

$ 0.32

$ 0.02 Restructuring and acquisition-related costs 0.04

0.07

0.06

0.11 Debt refinancing and redemption costs -

-

-

- Loss (gain) on equity securities -

-

-

- Tax effect of adjustments -

(0.02)

-

(0.02) Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.19

$ 0.12

$ 0.38

$ 0.11



Adjusted earnings per share are based on weighted average diluted shares outstanding of 122.0 million and 120.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 respectively, and 121.5 million and 120.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 respectively.

AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

(Unaudited)

The supplemental data presented below is a reconciliation of certain financial measures which is intended

to facilitate analysis of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. business and operating performance.

Free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow (c)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(in millions) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 142.8

$ 132.8

$ 160.6

$ 164.9 Less: Capital expenditures net of proceeds from the sale of

property, plant and equipment and from government grants (46.6)

(44.1)

(91.5)

(90.3) Free cash flow $ 96.2

$ 88.7

$ 69.1

$ 74.6 Cash payments for restructuring and acquisition-related costs 1.7

7.1

7.4

11.1 (Insurance proceeds) related to Malvern fire, net -

-

-

(7.0) Adjusted free cash flow $ 97.9

$ 95.8

$ 76.5

$ 78.7

Segment Financial Information



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(in millions) Segment Sales













Driveline $ 1,124.5

$ 1,086.5

$ 2,230.9

$ 2,100.3 Metal Forming 653.1

634.2

1,297.2

1,253.3 Total Sales 1,777.6

1,720.7

3,528.1

3,353.6 Intersegment Sales (145.3)

(150.0)

(288.9)

(289.0) Net External Sales $ 1,632.3

$ 1,570.7

$ 3,239.2

$ 3,064.6















Segment Adjusted EBITDA (a)













Driveline $ 151.8

$ 152.1

$ 309.2

$ 266.2 Metal Forming 56.6

39.5

104.8

100.8 Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 208.4

$ 191.6

$ 414.0

$ 367.0

Full Year 2024 Financial Outlook

Adjusted EBITDA

Low End

High End

(in millions) Net income $ 5

$ 30 Interest expense 190

190 Income tax expense 10

35 Depreciation and amortization 480

480 Full year 2024 targeted EBITDA 685

735 Restructuring and acquisition-related costs 20

20 Full year 2024 targeted Adjusted EBITDA $ 705

$ 755



Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Low End

High End

(in millions) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 430

$ 470 Capital expenditures net of proceeds from the sale of property,

plant and equipment and from government grants (250)

(250) Full year 2024 targeted Free Cash Flow 180

220 Cash payments for restructuring and acquisition-related costs 20

20 Full year 2024 targeted Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 200

$ 240

(a) We define EBITDA to be earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding the impact of restructuring and acquisition-related costs, debt refinancing and redemption costs, gains or losses on equity securities, pension curtailment and settlement charges and non-recurring items. We believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are meaningful measures of performance as they are commonly utilized by management and investors to analyze operating performance and entity valuation. Our management, the investment community and the banking institutions routinely use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, together with other measures, to measure our operating performance relative to other Tier 1 automotive suppliers. We also use Segment Adjusted EBITDA as the measure of earnings to assess the performance of each segment and determine the resources to be allocated to the segments. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are also key metrics used in our calculation of incentive compensation. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as income from operations, net income or cash flow from operating activities as determined under GAAP. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently.



(b) We define Adjusted earnings per share to be diluted earnings per share excluding the impact of restructuring and acquisition-related costs, debt refinancing and redemption costs, gains or losses on equity securities, pension curtailment and settlement charges and non-recurring items, including the tax effect thereon. We believe Adjusted earnings per share is a meaningful measure as it is commonly utilized by management and investors in assessing ongoing financial performance that provides improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that management believes are not indicative of core operating performance and which may obscure underlying business results and trends. Other companies may calculate Adjusted earnings per share differently.



(c) We define free cash flow to be net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures net of proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment and government grants. Adjusted free cash flow is defined as free cash flow excluding the impact of cash payments for restructuring and acquisition-related costs and cash payments related to the Malvern fire, including payments for capital expenditures, net of recoveries. We believe free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow are meaningful measures as they are commonly utilized by management and investors to assess our ability to generate cash flow from business operations to repay debt and return capital to our stockholders. Free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow are also key metrics used in our calculation of incentive compensation. Other companies may calculate free cash flow and Adjusted free cash flow differently.

SOURCE American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.