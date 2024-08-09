Leatt Corporation: Leatt Corp Announces Results for the Second Quarter 2024

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation (OTCQB: LEAT), a leading developer and marketer of head-to-toe protective equipment for Moto, MTB, and a wide range of extreme and high-velocity sports, today announced financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2024. All financial numbers are in U.S. dollars.

Second Quarter 2024 Summary

Revenues for the second quarter were $10.08 million, down 18%, compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Cash flows provided by operations were $2.99 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Income (loss) from operations for the second quarter was $(1.13) million, down 186%, compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Cash and cash equivalents increased 17% to $13.33 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Successful launch of new product category, a portfolio of bicycle components including handlebars, grips, and ultra-light stems and pedals, at Eurobike Tradeshow.

Chief Executive Officer Sean Macdonald commented, "We are beginning to see progress in a return to sustainable growth. Encouraging growth in sales at the consumer and dealer direct level have started to filter through to ordering from our distributors and we have started to see a level of growth in some key product categories. While there are still some challenging industry and economic headwinds globally as inventory is digested, we believe that this promising uptick in ordering patterns will filter through to our results in due course and is a trend that will contribute to growth over the next few periods and beyond.

"Total global revenues for the second quarter of 2024 were $10.08 million, an 18% decrease from last year's second quarter. U.S. sales increased to $3.73 million and international sales decreased to $6.34 million. Consumer direct sales increased by 19% and dealer direct sales increased by 14%, which we believe is a testament to strong brand recognition and the success of our drive to reach a wider group of consumers globally. While sales to our global distributors decreased by 33% as distributors continued to manage industry-wide stocking dynamics, current ordering patterns and the addition of some very exciting new distributor partnerships in the United Kingdom, Europe, and emerging markets are a highlight that we believe will filter through to our results over the next several quarters.

"At a product level, declines in helmet sales and our other products, parts, and accessory category during the second quarter were partially offset by increases in body armor sales and neck braces. It was particularly encouraging to see neck brace, body and limb protection, knee brace, and MTB apparel returning to growth on a global basis. We also continued to ship promising ADV apparel orders during the quarter and look forward to delivering a pipeline of innovative product categories to the growing ADV market over the next several quarters.

"Cash increased by $1.98 million, to $13.33 million, with cash flows provided by operations of $2.99 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Our liquidity also continues to improve as our team continues to manage working capital efficiently.

"On a year-to-date basis, despite a decrease in revenues and an increase in costs, we generated cash flows from operating activities of $2.99 million as of June 30, 2024, reflecting the robustness of our business model.

"Our inventory levels continue to stabilize and have decreased by $5.65 million or 28% over the last six months, as we continue to seek opportunities to turn over slower moving inventory."

Financial Summary

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2024 were $10.08 million, down 18%, compared to $12.35 million for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in worldwide revenues is attributable to a $2.09 million decrease in helmet sales and a $0.44 million decrease in other products, parts, and accessory sales, which were partially offset by a $0.21 million increase in body armor sales and a $0.05 million increase in neck brace sales, as our distributors continue to constrain ordering and manage industry-wide stocking dynamics.

Income (loss) from operations for the second quarter of 2024 was $(1.13) million, down 186%, compared to $1.31 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Net income (loss) for the second quarter of 2024 was $(1.06) million, or $(0.17) per basic and $(0.16) per diluted share, down 236%, as compared to net income of $776,139, or $0.13 per basic and $0.12 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023.

Leatt continued to meet its working capital needs from cash on hand and internally generated cash flow from operations. At June 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $13.33 million and a current ratio of 9.6:1, compared to a current ratio of 6.3:1 at June 30, 2023.

Founder and Chairman Dr. Christoper Leatt remarked, "Our new MTB portfolio of bicycle components including handlebars, grips, and ultra-light stems and pedals, are all more examples of Leatt innovation, design, and technical expertise."

Business Outlook

Mr. Macdonald added, "Although there are still some challenging industry and economic headwinds globally, inventory continues to be digested, participation remains strong, and ordering patterns continue to improve and have started to filter through to our international distributors. We also continue to see very encouraging growth trends at the dealer and consumer level as the demand for Leatt products continues to be very encouraging.

"We continue to invest heavily in consumer brand recognition and building out a high-performing team of sales and marketing professionals around the world as industry-wide turbulence presents an opportunity to grow the Leatt family by adding talented team members. Although these investments typically take time to add to our financial results, we believe that investing in brand momentum and building a great team remain cornerstones of our future growth plans.

"We look forward in the coming months to what we believe will be successful global launches of our 2025 product lines for MOTO, MTB, and ADV as our team of developers and engineers continue to strive for product excellence. We expect that the 2025 MTB lineup will include an exciting new category-top-level, innovative bicycle components.

"We are all enthusiastic about the future with our strong portfolio of innovative products in the market and in the pipeline, a multi-channel sales organization that is growing and developing, and a robust balance sheet to fuel brand and revenue growth. We remain confident we are well-positioned for future growth and shareholder value."

[FINANCIAL TABLES TO FOLLOW]

LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







ASSETS

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

Unaudited

Audited Current Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,329,948

$ 11,347,420 Accounts receivable, net 5,733,601

6,970,322 Inventory, net 14,738,542

20,391,873 Payments in advance 1,168,433

664,754 Deferred asset, net 9,601

9,601 Income tax refunds receivable 521,088

623,081 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,592,893

2,297,934 Total current assets 38,094,106

42,304,985







Property and equipment, net 3,678,621

4,026,821 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 699,260

845,209 Accounts receivable, net 244,383

309,947 Deferred tax asset, net 84,200

84,200







Other Assets





Deposits 37,527

36,210







Total Assets $ 42,838,097

$ 47,607,372







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 3,217,573

$ 5,202,368 Notes payable, current 72,025

112,858 Operating lease liabilities, current 282,581

299,432 Short term loans, net of finance charges 400,398

1,135,761 Total current liabilities 3,972,577

6,750,419







Notes payable, net of current portion 15,595

30,652 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 416,679

545,777







Commitments and contingencies













Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 1,120,000 shares





authorized, 120,000 shares issued and outstanding 3,000

3,000 Common stock, $.001 par value, 28,000,000 shares





authorized, 6,215,440 and 6,215,440 shares issued





and outstanding 130,553

130,553 Additional paid - in capital 10,749,136

10,745,384 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,375,246)

(1,398,258) Retained earnings 28,925,803

30,799,845 Total stockholders' equity 38,433,246

40,280,524







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 42,838,097

$ 47,607,372















The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)











Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30

June 30

2024

2023

2024

2023

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited















Revenues $ 10,078,695

$ 12,350,224

$ 20,693,165

$ 25,429,567















Cost of Revenues 6,157,282

7,007,442

12,763,419

14,314,015















Gross Profit 3,921,413

5,342,782

7,929,746

11,115,552















Product Royalty Income 92,780

10,248

132,083

23,384















Operating Expenses













Salaries and wages 1,608,372

1,228,491

3,176,643

2,469,927 Commissions and consulting expenses 165,601

110,925

289,817

207,249 Professional fees 120,617

111,785

419,588

449,028 Advertising and marketing 1,183,282

863,378

2,075,699

1,704,472 Office lease and expenses 163,190

161,572

314,744

311,812 Research and development costs 628,793

632,968

1,184,571

1,217,959 Bad debt expense (recovery) 314

(230,616)

10,278

(181,221) General and administrative expenses 977,160

868,595

1,920,048

1,686,774 Depreciation 297,250

292,374

591,384

572,184 Total operating expenses 5,144,579

4,039,472

9,982,772

8,438,184















Income (Loss) from Operations (1,130,386)

1,313,558

(1,920,943)

2,700,752















Other Income (Expenses)













Interest and other expenses, net 98,016

(16,874)

73,533

(37,798) Total other Income (expenses) 98,016

(16,874)

73,533

(37,798)















Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (1,032,370)

1,296,684

(1,847,410)

2,662,954















Income Taxes 24,993

520,545

26,632

863,594















Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders $ (1,057,363)

$ 776,139

$ (1,874,042)

$ 1,799,360















Net Income (Loss) per Common Share













Basic $ (0.17)

$ 0.13

$ (0.30)

$ 0.30 Diluted $ (0.16)

$ 0.12

$ (0.29)

$ 0.29















Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding











Basic 6,215,440

5,971,340

6,215,440

5,971,340 Diluted 6,490,828

6,268,520

6,490,828

6,268,520















Comprehensive Income (Loss)













Net Income (Loss) $ (1,057,363)

$ 776,139

$ (1,874,042)

$ 1,799,360 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of $0 deferred income











taxes in 2024 and 2023













Foreign currency translation 160,564

(163,320)

23,012

(437,069)















Total Comprehensive Income (Loss) $ (896,799)

$ 612,819

$ (1,851,030)

$ 1,362,291















The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.









LEATT CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2023









2024

2023







Cash flows from operating activities





Net income (loss) $ (1,874,042)

$ 1,799,360 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by





operating activities:





Depreciation 591,384

572,184 Stock-based compensation 3,752

- Bad debts reserve 1,559

(202,905) Inventory reserve (28,390)

180,164 Deferred asset allowance -

(37,518) Loss on sale of property and equipment -

12 (Increase) decrease in:





Accounts receivable 1,235,162

2,692,726 Deferred asset -

762,012 Inventory 5,681,721

3,466,369 Payments in advance (503,679)

5,079 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (294,959)

865,006 Income tax refunds receivable 101,993

- Long-term accounts receivable 65,564

- Deposits (1,317)

924 Increase (decrease) in:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses (1,984,795)

(858,760) Income taxes payable -

(2,026,505) Deferred compensation -

(400,000) Net cash provided by operating activities 2,993,953

6,818,148







Cash flows from investing activities





Capital expenditures (239,094)

(265,819) Net cash used in investing activities (239,094)

(265,819)







Cash flows from financing activities





Repayment of notes payable to bank (55,890)

(52,141) Repayment of short-term loans, net (735,363)

(738,228) Net cash used in financing activities (791,253)

(790,369)







Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 18,922

(867,308)







Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,982,528

4,894,652







Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 11,347,420

7,102,945







Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 13,329,948

$ 11,997,597







SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:





Cash paid for interest $ 42,210

$ 42,127 Cash paid for income taxes $ 26,633

$ 2,846,403







Other noncash investing and financing activities





Common stock issued for services $ 3,752

$ -















The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.





