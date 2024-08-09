Tap Global Group Plc - Board Changes

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 09

9 August 2024

Tap Global Group Plc

("Tap Global" or the "Company")

Board Changes

Tap Global Group Plc (AQSE: TAP), the FinTech company bridging the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology, announces that David Hunter has informed the Board of his intention to resign as Non-Executive Chairman of the Company in order to take on a full time Chief Executive Officer role elsewhere.

The resignation will take effect following completion of his three months' notice period, during which time he will continue to fulfil the full functions and responsibilities of the Non-Executive Chairman. Tap Global will seek to appoint a new Non-Executive Chairman during Mr Hunter's notice period.

John Taylor, Non-Executive Director of Tap Global, commented:

"On behalf of the Board I would like to thank David for his forthright stewardship during his tenure as Non-Executive Chairman. Under his chairmanship, Tap Global has continued to grow and expand, launching in the USA, concluding a seminal commercial agreement with Tap N Go over the utilisation of XTP tokens for the considerable benefit of the Company, and developing new products and services. We wish David every success in his new full time executive role with an unconnected payments company."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

About Tap Global Group Plc

Tap Global Group Plc ("Tap Group") bridges the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology. It offers over 350,000 individual and business customers an innovative and fully integrated fiat payments and cryptocurrency settlement service including access to several major cryptocurrency exchanges. Through the Tap app, customers can trade up to 48 cryptocurrencies and store them directly in their customer wallet, while benefiting from proprietary AI middleware for real-time best-execution and pricing.

Tap Group's European business, Tap Global Limited, was the first cryptocurrency FinTech company to be approved by Mastercard in Europe. Through the Tap card, European users can convert their cryptocurrencies to fiat and spend at more than 37 million merchant locations worldwide.

Investor website: www.investor.tap.global

Tap Group's operating subsidiaries

Tap Global Limited serves the European customer base and is registered in Gibraltar and licensed and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission under the DLT with licence No. 25532.

Tap Americas LLC serves the US customer base and is a limited liability company organised under the laws of the state of Florida. Cryptocurrency services are provided by Zero Hash, a Chicago-based B2B2C crypto infrastructure platform.

Learn more: www.withtap.com

