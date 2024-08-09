Anzeige
Freitag, 09.08.2024
Der Uranbulle stürmt voran - Ist dieser Small-Cap das beste Uraninvestment in 2024?
WKN: A1W97M | ISIN: US02376R1023 | Ticker-Symbol: A1G
Tradegate
09.08.24
16:06 Uhr
9,044 Euro
-0,021
-0,23 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,9358,96117:23
8,9348,96017:23
American Airlines Education Foundation Is Fueling Dreams With Its Annual Scholarship Award

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2024 / American Airlines:

  • 336 students in 10 countries received a scholarship from the American Airlines Education Foundation.

  • 103 scholarship winners are first-generation college students.

The American Airlines Education Foundation is dedicated to supporting the educational aspirations of dependents of the airline's team members. This year, the Education Foundation provided nearly $1 million in financial assistance to 336 students as part of its ongoing efforts to invest in future leaders.

The annual scholarship program awards $2,500 to eligible full-time undergraduate students at any accredited college, university or vocational program around the world. Additionally, 103 first-generation college students received an additional $1,000 to support their unique academic journey.

"We believe in the transformative power of education and are proud to support our community. We are honored to play a role in shaping brighter futures through education," said Brady Byrnes, American's Senior Vice President of Inflight and Premium Guest Services and President of the Education Foundation. "The Education Foundation reflects our steadfast dedication to our team members and their families."

For the 2024-2025 school year, the 336 students receiving scholarships represented 10 countries, highlighting the diverse international reach of our global community. Recipients hail from the United States, the Bahamas, Canada, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Mexico, the Netherlands, Peru and the United Kingdom.

Applicants are evaluated on their academic achievement, community service, extracurricular activities and financial need. Nearly 1,400 students submitted applications to the competitive scholarship program.

Applications for the 2025-2026 academic year will be accepted beginning in January. For more information about the Education Foundation scholarship, visit aa.com/scholarships. To learn more about American Airlines commitment to community engagement, please visit aa.com/letgoodtakeflight.

About American Airlines Group

To Care for People on Life's Journey®. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from American Airlines on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: American Airlines
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/american-airlines
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: American Airlines



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
