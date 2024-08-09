AI Revolutionizes Association Communications: rasa.io and GrowthZone Partner to Boost Member Engagement

The collaboration empowers associations to deliver personalized content to their members with ease, driving better engagement and retention.

NISSWA, MN / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2024 / rasa.io, the leading provider of AI-driven smart newsletter technology, and GrowthZone, the premier provider of association management software (AMS), are excited to join forces to enhance member engagement within your community.

This strategic partnership will offer rasa.io's advanced AI technology to GrowthZone's 4,600+ association and nonprofit customers. The exciting collaboration brings the power of personalization to associations' fingertips. By delivering content that resonates with each individual member, we're driving engagement and retention like never before.

"At rasa.io, we are committed to transforming how associations connect with their members through our AI-driven smart newsletters," said Erica Salm Rench, COO of rasa.io. "Partnering with GrowthZone allows us to extend our innovative technology to even more associations, helping them to foster deeper relationships and enhance member experiences."

The new partnership between rasa.io and GrowthZone promises to set a new standard for association communications. By combining GrowthZone's powerful association management and member engagement tools with rasa.io's AI expertise, associations can look forward to a seamless, enhanced member communication experience.

"We are excited to partner with rasa.io to deliver a powerful solution that drives increased engagement and retention for associations," said Emily Lachinski, VP of Product at GrowthZone. "By combining AI-driven personalization with our association management and community platform, we're helping organizations deliver exceptional member experiences, effortlessly."

GrowthZone's Association Management Software and Community Platform helps member-based organizations thrive, enhancing connection and community, growing membership, and boosting revenue. With the addition of rasa.io's smart newsletter capabilities, associations using GrowthZone can now leverage AI to deliver tailored content, ensuring their communications are both relevant and impactful.

GrowthZone will be in Cleveland for the ASAE Annual Meeting & Expo, stop by booth #348 to learn more about rasa.io and GrowthZone Community Platform. For more information on this partnership, or to add rasa.io to your GrowthZone software, visit growthzone.com.

About rasa.io rasa.io is dedicated to enabling organizations to better connect with their audiences through AI-driven, personalized content. Their innovative platform empowers associations to deliver smart newsletters that engage members with relevant and timely information. Learn more at rasa.io.

About GrowthZone GrowthZone is more than association management software; it's a powerful platform that helps over 4,600 organizations thrive. By combining robust AMS features with a vibrant community hub, GrowthZone empowers associations to increase membership, boost revenue, and deepen member engagement. Streamline operations, foster connections, and achieve your goals with GrowthZone. For more information, visit growthzone.com.

