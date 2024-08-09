PlayCore Honored With International Award Nomination for Company Ethics

Company qualified for award by winning local Torch Award

CHATTANOOGA, TN / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2024 / PlayCore is thrilled to share that they've been named as one of 11 finalists for the 2024 International Better Business Bureau (BBB) Torch Award for Ethics. Presented annually since 1996, the award recognizes businesses in North America that maintain outstanding dedication to ethical business practices and promoting trust in the marketplace. Companies are evaluated against four criteria including Character of the organization's leadership; if and how an authentic Culture is being fostered; transparent relationships with its Customers; and the impact the organization is making in the local Community. Winners will be announced in a September ceremony to be held in Minneapolis, MN.

The International Torch Awards for Ethics are presented by the BBB Institute for Marketplace Trust. "The International Torch Awards for Ethics is one of the most important programs we do each year," said Kip Morse, International Association of Better Business Bureaus President and CEO. "BBB sets standards to make trust a fundamental component of the American marketplace, but these businesses are out there every day making it happen."

"PlayCore is dedicated to providing employees with an ethical, respectful work environment," stated PlayCore CEO Roger Posacki. "We believe in building healthy communities through play, recreation, and outdoor spaces. While we design, market and manufacture play and recreation products, we also allocate significant resources into research, education, programs, and partnerships that benefit the industry and the communities we serve." PlayCore Marketing VP, AnneMarie Spencer, added when accepting the local award on behalf of PlayCore, "We work hard to build a culture of respect and trust, so our team instinctively knows the right thing to do and is empowered to do it. High ethical standards help stakeholders and customers know we are safeguarding their interests."

PlayCore is a purpose driven Company committed to building healthy communities around the world by advancing play and recreation. The company infuses scholarly learning, through its Center for Outreach, Research, and Education, into its comprehensive family of brands. PlayCore combines best-in-class educational programming with the most comprehensive portfolio of play and recreation products and services to create tailored environments that match the unique needs of each community served. Learn more at www.playcore.com.

