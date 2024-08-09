Mirame Fine Art: Sustainability and Style: Oscar Ruiz-Schmidt at MÍRAME Fine Art

Oscar Ruiz-Schmidt, a Costa Rican fashion designer known for his innovative approach to sustainable design, is now being celebrated by MÍRAME Fine Art. His unique work challenges industry norms and brings a fresh perspective to fashion and interior design.

Oscar Ruiz-Schmidt, In Studio

Photography by Juan Tribaldos

Bridging Fashion and Interior Design

Known for his commitment to sustainability and his ability to blend fashion and interior decor, Ruiz-Schmidt's work reflects a deep connection to his Costa Rican roots and a forward-thinking vision that resonates across the Latin American art scene.

A Creative Legacy Rooted in Tradition

Born in Liberia, Guanacaste, in 1980, Oscar Ruiz-Schmidt's love of design began at home, inspired by his mother's talent for creating clothing. This early exposure sparked a passion that would shape his future. After obtaining a BA in Graphic Design from the University of Costa Rica, he pursued an MA in Fashion Design at the Weissensee School of Art in Berlin, where he honed the skills that would define his career as a Costa Rican designer.

Sustainability as a Design Philosophy

Ruiz-Schmidt's work is distinguished by his dedication to the Zero Waste Design philosophy. From his fashion label Obra Gris to his more recent ventures into Costa Rica sustainable furniture and home decor, his work consistently challenges the throwaway culture of contemporary consumerism.

Harmonizing Fashion with Furnishings

His practice reflects a sophisticated understanding of design as a holistic process, where the same principles that apply to clothing can be translated into interior spaces. His work includes everything from intricate macrame and wall hangings to sculptures, lighting, and custom furniture - all infused with the sensibilities of a seasoned fashion designer.

A Broader Mission: Art, Advocacy, and Environmental Awareness

Ruiz-Schmidt's influence is felt far beyond the confines of Costa Rica. His work calls for greater environmental responsibility within the global design industry. Exhibited extensively both within his home country and internationally, his pieces are as much about making a statement as they are about functionality. They serve as a reminder that good design should not come at the cost of the planet's well-being.

MÍRAME Fine Art: Latin American Design on the Global Stage

At MÍRAME Fine Art, his creations are positioned as key pieces within Costa Rica and the broader Latin American art scene, embodying a unique blend of cultural heritage and contemporary aesthetics. For those looking to buy Costa Rican furniture online, Ruiz-Schmidt's pieces offer not just a purchase but an investment in sustainable, thoughtful design.

By collaborating with Ruiz-Schmidt, MÍRAME Fine Art underscores the importance of sustainability and the critical role that Latin American designers play in shaping the future of global art and design.

Contact Information:

Belinda Seppings

Co-Founder

belinda@miramefineart.com

+447821591397

