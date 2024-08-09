Anzeige
09.08.2024 17:12 Uhr
i2 Group: i2 increases investment in intelligence analysis software to strengthen agencies' pursuit of 'bad actors'

LONDON and NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, i2 Group said increasing demand for its intelligence analytics software among NATO forces and intelligence and law enforcement agencies was driving the company's double-digit growth.

The global leader in visual data analysis today reported an annual 18% uptick in software license sales and 10% workforce growth as it launched a refreshed brand and new website to showcase its pioneering tech. The company said it was committed to supporting its customers and the wider market with continued investment in its products.

Acquired by Constellation Software subsidiary Harris Group from IBM in 2022, the UK and US-based company has since grown its client list, updating its product portfolio to meet the ever-evolving risks landscape for national and international organizations tackling the world's 'bad actors'.

Mission-critical tools such as the i2 Analyst's Notebook are now helping more agencies and governments to analyze complex datasets, 'join the dots' and make data-driven decisions to combat terrorism, serious crime, espionage, insurgency, human trafficking and much more.

The World Economic Forum's 2024 Global Risks Report identified interstate violence, illicit economic activity, terrorist attacks and cyber insecurity as key risks. The backdrop is behind the high demand for increasingly sophisticated software that can uncover hidden connections in disparate data 'to stay two steps ahead', said i2.

The company's refreshed brand and new website reflect its unstinting commitment to delivering innovative solutions to the many global threats we now face, said i2 Executive Vice-President Jamie Caffrey.

Caffrey added: "We live in an increasingly volatile, uncertain and complicated world. Agencies need i2 solutions to make data-driven decisions about the biggest threats we now face. After a period of strong growth and development, we're confident in our ability to deliver exactly what agencies need."

For more information about i2, visit https://i2group.com.

About i2

i2 Group is the global leader in advanced visual analysis solutions, with a presence in more than 140 countries. Its innovations empower analysts and investigators to discover, create, and disseminate actionable intelligence to combat threats, such as serious crime, terrorism, war and fraud. These pioneering solutions are relied upon by thousands of organizations in global, international, national and local operations.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/i2-increases-investment-in-intelligence-analysis-software-to-strengthen-agencies-pursuit-of-bad-actors-302218899.html

