BloombergNEF says clean ammonia supplies could expand by 30 times to 32 million tons by 2030, while MAX Power Mining has roughly tripled the size of its Rider Natural Hydrogen Project in western Canada. BloombergNEF said that the clean ammonia supplies could grow by 30 times this decade to 32 million tons of capacity by 2030. It said that clean ammonia could account for 13% of the global ammonia supply by 2030. This projection is supported by existing quotas, tenders, and import subsidies, as well as supply-side incentives such as tax credits and voluntary offtake agreements. MAX Power Mining ...

