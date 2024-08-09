Anzeige
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
09-Aug-2024 / 16:09 GMT/BST 
The Company was notified on 8 August 2024, of the purchase of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the Company on 
8 August 2024 by Beverley Cooper (a PCA of PDMR Duncan Cooper) as set out below. 
 
Name         Number of Shares Purchased      Price 
Beverley Cooper    9,042                 GBP8.76 This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below. For further information please contact: Kanchan Limaye Company Secretary Assistant +44 (0) 7570 558431 Notification of Dealing Form 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person 
       closely associated 
a)      Name                 Beverley Cooper 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status            PCA of Chief Financial Officer 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment    Initial Notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction 
       platform, auctioneer 
       or auction monitor 
a)      Name                  Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI                   2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of 
       instrument; (ii) 
       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where 
       transaction have been 
       conducted 
a)      Description of the financial       Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 
       instrument,                pence each 
       type of instrument 
       Identification code 
                            ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
b)      Nature of the transaction         Market Purchase of shares 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s) 
                            Price(s)     Volume(s) 
                            GBP8.76      9,042 
d)      Aggregated information 
                            Aggregate  Aggregate Aggregate 
       -Aggregated volume            Price    Volume  Total 
       -Price                  GBP8.76    9,042   GBP79,207.92 
e)      Date of the transaction          8 August 2024 
f)      Place of the transaction         XLON

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  339807 
EQS News ID:  1965271 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2024 11:10 ET (15:10 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.