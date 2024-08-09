Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2024) - The Critical Minerals Institute (CMI) is pleased to announce that Pat Ryan, P.Eng., Chairman & CEO, Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF), will be a keynote speaker at the upcoming CMI Summit III. This two-day event, themed "The Politics of the Critical Minerals Market," will take place on August 21-22, 2024, at the National Club in Toronto.

Pat Ryan will speak from 9:15 to 9:35 AM on Day 1, addressing the critical importance of western innovation in establishing a resilient rare earth elements (REE) supply chain independent of Chinese control.

Keynote Speaker: Pat Ryan, P.Eng., Chairman & CEO, Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF)

Speech Title: "Breaking China's Rare Earth Supply Chain Control with Western Innovation"

Pat Ryan will discuss how China has become exponentially more competitive than the United States and Canada, transitioning from being global copycats to promoting Chinese technological manufacturers in the global marketplace. In the rare earth supply chain, China benefits from massive scale and four decades of enhanced control over all facets of supply. For the West to succeed, the solution must be innovation.

Highlighting a significant supply chain challenge, Mr. Ryan will address the lack of midstream REE refining and processing capacity, specifically the heavy rare earth sources required to produce permanent magnets. His address will highlight Ucore's development of the RapidSX technology and the scalable plan to establish state-of-the-art heavy and light rare earth processing facilities in Louisiana, Canada, and strategically located in-situ mining locations. These facilities aim to enhance supply chain resilience and support the transition to green energy, including the burgeoning but at-risk electric vehicle (EV) market in North America.

Mr. Ryan will emphasize Ucore's progress at the Kingston Demonstration Facility, where innovative processing that is technically feasible, financially viable, and environmentally friendly has become an essential path to developing reliable flow sheets for full-scale success. "Our goal is to play a vital role in building a robust and independent rare earth supply chain in North America, reducing reliance on Chinese imports and fostering technological innovation," stated Ryan. "It is inevitable that low-cost Chinese vehicles will come to North America, so the time to build strength in our supply chains and greatly improve our manufacturing independence is now."

Further Engagement:

Pat Ryan will also participate in a panel discussion on Day 2:

The Latest Trends in the Critical Mineral Tech Wars

Date & Time: August 22, 2024, 9:35-10:25 AM

About the CMI Summit III

The CMI Summit III will bring together industry leaders, investors, government representatives, and experts to discuss the critical role of minerals in the global economy. Under the theme "The Politics of the Critical Minerals Market," the summit will explore the advancement of global supply chains, the involvement of governments in capital markets as investors in the critical minerals supply chain, and the strategic investments needed to secure and develop these essential minerals.

About Critical Minerals Institute (CMI)

The Critical Minerals Institute (CMI) is a global entity established to foster collaboration and specialized knowledge within the critical minerals market. CMI acts as a central hub for businesses, capital markets, and professionals seeking vital business-to-business resources, government contracts, and networking opportunities with experts and services in the sector. The Institute is dedicated to navigating the challenges and opportunities in this field through expert consultation, strategic alliances, and focused services and products.

Join Us

Join us at the historic National Club, located at 303 Bay Street in Toronto, for the CMI Summit III on August 21-22, 2024. Participate in critical discussions shaping the future of the critical minerals market. For more information, contact:

