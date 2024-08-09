EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: AUTO1 Group SE
Morgan Stanley, Wilmington, Delaware, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika (USA), hat uns am
7. August 2024, wie bereits am 12. Februar 2024, gemäß § 43 Abs. 1 WpHG ohne
Offenlegung des Anteils der jeweiligen Finanzierungsformen an der Gesamtfinanzierung der
Stimmrechtserhöhung Folgendes mitgeteilt:
1. The increase of voting rights resulting in Morgan Stanley exceeding the notification
threshold of 10% of the voting rights in AUTO1 Group SE did not serve the purpose of
strategic goals; rather it was made in the context of client facilitation.
2. Morgan Stanley may in the next 12 months acquire further voting rights in AUTO1
Group SE, in particular in the context of client facilitation.
3. Morgan Stanley does not intend to influence the composition of the management
board, supervisory board or any other administrative body of AUTO1 Group SE.
4. Morgan Stanley does not intend to cause a significant change in the capital structure
of AUTO1 Group SE, in particular not of the ratio between equity and debt financing
and the dividend policy.
5. The increase of voting rights resulting in Morgan Stanley exceeding the notification
threshold of 10% of the voting rights in AUTO1 Group SE resulted from and/or was
made in the context of client facilitation. The increase was financed by a combination
of external and Morgan Stanley own funds.
