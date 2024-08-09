3 Rivers Capital Portfolio Company R3 Wound Care & Hyperbarics Promotes Nikki Johnston To Senior Vice President Of Operations

Johnston To Oversee Day-To-Day Operations For R3 Wound Care & Hyperbarics Ensuring The Highest Quality Standards Of Patient Care And Fostering A Culture Of Growth And Support For Its Employees

R3 Wound Care & Hyperbarics, a portfolio company of 3 Rivers Capital and a leading provider of advanced wound care treatments, has promoted Nikki Johnston to Senior Vice President of Operations, effective immediately. Promoted from her previous role as Chief Administrative Officer, she will report to Dr. Shishir Shah, Interim CEO of R3 Wound Care & Hyperbarics.

As Senior Vice President of Operations, Johnston will provide strategic direction and leadership across all operational areas, including clinical, administrative, and direct support services, including the company's day-to-day operations, human resources, strategic corporate planning, facility management, and vendor relations.

Johnston brings over 12 years of experience in strategic operations to her new position with R3 Wound Care & Hyperbarics. Prior to joining R3 in March 2024, Johnston served as Director of Operations for California-based national wound care provider Healogics. She previously held the position of Director of Business Development for global hearing healthcare company William Demant from January 2017 to March 2021.

Nikki Johnston Senior Vice President of Operations

Johnston's promotion reflects the company's drive towards expanding its affiliate partnerships and base of physicians, further integrating the most advanced wound care treatments into its facilities - including the company's nationally-recognized hyperbaric oxygen therapy - and building a culture of support and inclusivity for its growing workforce.

"In the time that Nikki has served as Chief Administrative Officer for R3, she has demonstrated the creativity, commitment and leadership to help guide the company's continuing growth as a go-to chronic wound care destination for patients, a superior professional home for experienced providers and an exciting work environment for employees. As R3 Wound Care & Hyperbarics looks towards our next levels of success, we are proud and excited to have Nikki at the helm of our operations," said Dr. Shishir Shah, CEO of R3 Wound Care & Hyperbarics.

"Offering state-of-the-art treatments and facilities, a network of extraordinary health professionals and an outstanding force of knowledgeable and dedicated employees, R3 Wound Care & Hyperbarics is positioned to serve as a leader in chronic wound care and is poised for unprecedented growth in the months and years ahead. I am proud to join with R3's stellar team of health professionals and employees to make R3 Wound Care & Hyperbarics a model for the industry," said Johnston.

About R3 Wound Care & Hyperbarics:

Dallas-Fort Worth-based R3 Wound Care & Hyperbarics is a wound care medical provider, with clinics delivering advanced treatments that promote healing of chronic wounds, including Hyperbarics Oxygen Therapy, a painless, natural medical procedure that enhances the body's natural healing process by breathing in 100% pure oxygen in a pressurized hyperbaric oxygen chamber. As a non-hospital provider, R3 Wound Care & Hyperbarics offers easy access, affordable pricing and quick recovery, all conducted in outpatient clinics to ensure patients can access the clinics easily and comfortably.

About 3 Rivers Capital:

Based in Pittsburgh, PA, 3 Rivers Capital is a private equity firm focused on control acquisitions of small businesses with EBITDA between $4-15M. Since its founding in 2005, 3 Rivers Capital has built expertise in acquiring family and entrepreneur-owned businesses that present a clear and compelling opportunity to create significant value. 3 Rivers Capital adds value through active ownership and supportive partnerships with highly motivated management teams. For more information on 3 Rivers Capital please visit 3 Rivers Capital. For new transaction opportunities contact Michael Zhong at Zhong@3riverscap.com.

# # #

CONTACT:

Steve Syatt

SSA Public Relations

steve@ssapr.com

(818) 222-4000

SOURCE: 3 Rivers Capital

View the original press release on accesswire.com