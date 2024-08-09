Softeon Ranked Amongst the Five Highest Scoring Vendors for Level 3 Through Level 5 Warehouse Operations Use Cases in 2024 Gartner Critical Capabilities Report

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2024 / Softeon, the only tier-1 warehouse management system (WMS) provider focused on optimizing warehouse and fulfillment performance to increase operational efficiency, is listed in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for WMS for Level 3, Level 4 and Level 5 Warehouse Operations Use Cases.

Gartner, whose 5-level model ranges from Level 1, representing the least complex warehouse operations, to Level 5, signifying the most complex operations, recommends that companies "target the solutions best suited to your distinctive WMS use cases by developing a right-fit shortlist of vendors and solutions, using this research in combination with its companion WMS Magic Quadrant."

Softeon, which provides a unified platform offering both a Warehouse Management System (WMS) and a Warehouse Execution System (WES) to support automated and non-automated operations, scored 2.34/5.0 for Level 1, 2.73/5.0 for Level 2/5.0, and 3.38/5.0 for Level 5 Warehouse Operations Use Cases in the 2024 Gartner Critical Capabilities Report.

We belive Softeon's scores for Level 3 through Level 5 Warehouse Operations signify its ability to support the most complex warehouse operations and are driven by its robust core WMS capabilities, extended WMS features (such as a billing management system that can be deployed independently), and additional SCE capabilities like WES, DOM, returns management, and direct store delivery, all available on a unified platform.

"Softeon has long provided solutions for our customers' largest, most sophisticated, and highly automated facilities," says Jim Hoefflin, CEO of Softeon. "We feel our consistent placement in the Critical Capabilities Report recognizes our strengths and challenges. We have the solutions and approach for helping any organization looking to solve their most challenging problems regarding complex order flows, varying automation sub-systems, and multi-system integrations."

Softeon's WMS drives the logistics performance of numerous top companies, including Brooks, Casey's, DB Schenker, Denso, Saddle Creek Logistics, Sears Home Services, Sony DADC, Suncast, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, UPS Healthcare, and many others.

As a WMS industry capabilities leader, Softeon remains committed to empowering the world's most complex, highly automated warehouses. We think recognition in the Gartner Critical Capabilities Report for seven years in a row demonstrates Softeon's ability to unlock the full potential of its customer's supply chains through innovative capabilities and solutions.

Download your complimentary copy of the Gartner Critical Capabilities Report to gain valuable insights on Softeon and each recognized WMS vendor.

ABOUT SOFTEON

Softeon is a WMS provider focused exclusively on optimizing warehouse and fulfillment operations. For over two decades now, we have been helping our customers succeed. Investing in R&D enables us to develop software to solve the most complex warehouse challenges. Softeon is laser-focused on customer results, with a 100% track record of deployment success. We believe warehouse leaders shouldn't have to settle for a one-size-fits-all all approach to technology. For more information, please visit www.softeon.com.

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Warehouse Management Systems, Simon Tunstall, Dwight Klappich, Rishabh Narang, Federica Stufano, 6 August 2024. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Contact Information:

Michael Catalino

Director, Public Relations and Analyst Relations

mcatalino@softeon.com

2155899471

SOURCE: Softeon

View the original press release on newswire.com.