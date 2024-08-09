Anzeige
NitrAdine Dental Effervescent Tabs: Revolutionizing dental hygiene with unrivalled disinfecting power

bonyf NV / Key word(s): Study/Study results 
09-Aug-2024 / 18:15 CET/CEST 
NitrAdine® Dental Effervescent Tabs: Revolutionizing dental hygiene with unrivalled disinfecting power 
Ghent (Belgium), 9 August 2024, 6:00 p.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), the next-generation oral comfort expert, is a 
Euronext Paris listed company and specializes in the development, production and marketing of oral, denture, 
orthodontic and wound care products and a leader in dental care innovation, is proud to highlight the exceptional 
efficacy of NitrAdine®, a leading product in the field of dental hygiene. Classified as a Class IIb medical device, 
NitrAdine® complies with the rigorous European Standards ensuring the highest level of safety and efficacy. With a 
99.999% reduction rate against harmful bacteria and 99.99% against fungi and viruses, NitrAdine® remains the benchmark 
for disinfecting and maintaining removable dental appliances. 
Exceptional disinfection: 5-log reduction 
NitrAdine®'s advanced formula delivers an extraordinary 5-log reduction, effectively neutralizing a broad spectrum of 
pathogens. This means it can eliminate up to 99.999% of bacteria, protecting users from potential infections and 
ensuring optimal oral health. This unrivalled disinfection capability makes NitrAdine® an essential product for anyone 
who uses removable dental appliances, including dentures, retainers, nightguards, snoring devices and orthodontic 
aligners. 
A heritage of research and innovation 
NitrAdine®'s road to success began with a deep commitment to overcoming the limitations of traditional dental cleaning 
products. While many existing solutions offer only superficial cleaning, they often leave behind harmful pathogens, 
leading to problems such as burning, discomfort and even gum infections. The research and development team at bonyf 
therefore launched a major research project aimed at developing a product capable of penetrating deep into the 
micro-pores of the materials to eradicate the most resistant micro-organisms. 
Despite initial scepticism from industry peers, who questioned the need for a new formula among the satisfactory 'me 
too' tablets, our team persisted. The result was NitrAdine®, a revolutionary product backed by rigorous scientific 
studies and real-world validation. Our first published paper demonstrated NitrAdine®'s high efficacy in deep 
disinfection, reinforcing our JP Bogaert CEO's vision to go beyond the conventional to ensure the highest standards of 
dental hygiene. 
Key benefits: 
1. Thorough and complete disinfecting & cleaning: NitrAdine®'s formulation effectively removes plaque, stains and 
unpleasant odours, ensuring a fresh and pure experience for the user. 
2. Safe on materials: The product is compatible with a variety of materials, including acrylic, metal and silicone, 
allowing for gentle yet effective cleaning. 
3. Global reach and consumer confidence: Now available in many countries, NitrAdine® has built up a dedicated customer 
base, trusted by many for its reliability and superior performance. 
4. Regulatory compliance: As a Class IIb medical device, NitrAdine® is manufactured in accordance with ISO 13485 
certified environment and taking in consideration the newest MDR requirements, demonstrating bonyf's commitment to 
maintaining the highest standards of safety and regulatory compliance. 
A unique freshness indicator 
Unlike conventional products, NitrAdine® offers a unique freshness indicator. Users can feel a burning sensation, 
indicating the presence of contamination. The absence of this burning sensation indicates that the appliance is fully 
disinfected, providing reassurance of cleanliness without the need for added aromas. 
NitrAdine®: improves oral health worldwide 
For decades, bonyf has been at the forefront of dental care, continually pushing the boundaries of what is possible 
when it comes to oral hygiene. Our unwavering commitment to quality and innovation is exemplified by NitrAdine®, a 
product that embodies our drive to improve oral health worldwide. 
For more information about NitrAdine® and its outstanding disinfectant properties, please request information at 
investor@bonyf.com. 
 
bonyf's strengths 
   -- Products with patented formulations 
   -- Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations 
   -- Proven clinical efficacy 
   -- Commercial presence in 37 countries 
   -- Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability 
   -- A fast-growing oral and dental care market 
 
About bonyf 
Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care 
products. bonyf is a forward-thinking company committed to revolutionizing oral care through innovation and research. 
With a focus on quality and efficacy, bonyf develops cutting-edge products designed to enhance the well-being of 
individuals worldwide. Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real 
difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in 
the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries 
worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong 
future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market. 
For more information about bonyf and its innovative oral care products, please visit www.bonyf.com. 
 
bonyf 
Jean-Pierre Bogaert 
investor@bonyf.com

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Language:   English 
Issuer:    bonyf NV 
       Doornzelestraat 114 D 
       9000 Gent 
       Belgium 
Phone:    +41 79 412 42 79 
E-mail:    president@bonyf.com 
Internet:   www.bonyf.com 
ISIN:     BE6333353298 
EQS News ID: 1965283 
 
End of Announcement - EQS News Service 
1965283 09-Aug-2024 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2024 12:15 ET (16:15 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
