Core Access Surgical Technologies, Inc.: CAST Surgical Chosen to Unveil Breakthrough Clinical Follow-up Data at 2024 AAGL Global Congress on MIGS

ATLANTA, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Access Surgical Technologies, Inc. (CAST) is pleased to announce that its innovative CAST LevaLap® 1.0 will be presented at the 2024 American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists (AAGL) 53rd Global Congress on MIGS, held in New Orleans, Louisiana, from Nov. 16-19, 2024. The Abstract for LevaLap® 1.0 has been accepted for oral presentation to the attendees of this prestigious event.

After rigorous peer review and criteria for inclusion at the Global Congress, CAST has been chosen to unveil the breakthrough data of the company's Post Market Clinical Follow-Up Study for LevaLap® 1.0. The study featured a world-class group of key physician opinion leaders and hospitals across six countries and eight medical centers, both university and major private centers. This underscores CAST's commitment to advance surgical access solutions, appropriately test and evaluate them, and to support the global medical community.

The innovation behind LevaLap® incorporates a significant advancement in speed and efficiency of precise laparoscopic access, offering new opportunities for standardized abdominal entry. This advancement is set to transform the landscape of minimally invasive laparoscopic entry across multiple fields, including gynecology, urology, general surgery, and robotic surgery.

"The honor of presenting our data is a significant milestone for everyone at CAST Surgical. LevaLap® 1.0 is our inaugural solution, and CAST's team of experts have begun attending top educational congresses around the world to continue the discussion with the medical community. The good news we are sharing with the world is a device that offers stable and more precise laparoscopic access is here now." - Thomas A. Gordy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

About CAST Surgical

CAST is a US-based, global medical device company that designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes laparoscopic surgery access tools to allow precision, mitigate risk, and standardize efficient timely access. Our mission is to bring to the medical community superior and innovative solutions that provide unique value, both clinically and economically. More information is available at www.castsurgical.com.

About AAGL

AAGL is the largest medical society focused on gynecologic surgery, with an international membership of over 7,100 physicians and healthcare providers committed to advancing minimally invasive gynecologic surgery (MIGS). AAGL's Annual Global Congress is the premier scientific program that provides the world's finest gynecologic surgeons with the latest education and best practices in MIGS.

