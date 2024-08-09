SWTHZ : SWTHZ Promotes Stefani Rizzi to Head of Design and Member Experience

This announcement comes as SWTHZ prepares to launch 30 new studios in the next three months

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2024 / SWTHZ, the nation's fastest-growing contract therapy studio, is thrilled to announce the promotion of Stefani Rizzi to head of design and member experience. Previously, Rizzi served as Director of Marketing and Brand Strategy.

Stefani Rizzi, Head of Design and Member Experience



In her new role, Rizzi will oversee the member journey and aesthetics across all SWTHZ studios, reinforcing the brand's commitment to delivering top-tier experiences. She will lead the design team to create engaging spaces for members and develop programs and services that enhance the overall member experience, ensuring SWTHZ remains at the forefront of innovation in the wellness sector.

Since joining the company in 2019, Rizzi has played a crucial role in SWTHZ's rapid expansion across the United States. The company currently operates 25 studios, with more than 100 openings planned in the next nine months.

"Stefani has been the driving force behind all of SWTHZ's marketing efforts," said Jamie Weeks, founder of SWTHZ. "Her leadership has significantly boosted the brand's visibility and reputation. From the launch of our first studio to our current network, her influence is evident in every aspect of the business. Her promotion to Head of Design and Member Experience is a testament to her commitment and talent, and we're excited to see how her vision will continue shaping the SWTHZ member experience."

Before joining the SWTHZ team, Rizzi worked alongside Weeks at Orangetheory Fitness as Regional Marketing Director, overseeing marketing efforts for 140 studios across the country.

"I'm honored to take on this new role at SWTHZ," said Rizzi. "Having been part of this journey from our first studio to our current expansion, I'm passionate about evolving our member experience. As we grow globally, I'm excited to lead our design efforts and ensure each location embodies the SWTHZ essence while connecting with local communities. I look forward to working with our team to bring innovative ideas to life, enhancing the wellness experience for our members worldwide."

This promotion comes at a pivotal time for SWTHZ, as the company continues its aggressive expansion strategy. With ambitions of having 200 open units or more by the end of next year, Rizzi's expertise in design and member experience will be crucial in maintaining the brand's high standards and unique identity across all locations.

For more information about SWTHZ, please visit: sweathouz.com/.

About SWTHZ

SWTHZ is a leading wellness brand dedicated to providing holistic and transformative experiences. With a focus on innovative design and exceptional member services, SWTHZ aims to create environments that inspire and empower individuals to achieve their wellness goals. www.sweathouz.com | @sweathouz

