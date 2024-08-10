XS Financial Announces Refiled Annual Statements

XS Financial Inc. ("XS Financial", "XSF" or the "Company") (CSE:XSF)(OTCQB:XSHLF), a leading equipment finance company to the cannabis industry in the United States, announced today that it has refiled its annual financial statements (the "2023 Financial Statements") and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (collectively, the "Refiled Statements and MD&A").

As previously disclosed, the Company recently changed its auditors from Urish Popeck & Co., LLC to Link-It Accounting and Financial Services Inc. (the "Successor Auditor"), effective July 5th, 2024. The 2023 Financial Statements have been reaudited by the Successor Auditor in connection with this change.

The Refiled Statements and MD&A do not contain any material changes, and are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Established in 2017, XS Financial specializes in providing equipment financing solutions to both cannabis and non-cannabis companies across various industries in the United States. Over the years, XS Financial has partnered with more than 250 original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) through our network of Preferred Vendor partnerships. This robust ecosystem offers an end-to-end solution for clients, resulting in recurring revenues, strong profit margins, and a proven business model for XS Financial stakeholders. The Company's subordinate voting shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "XSF". For more information, visit: www.xsfinancial.com.

