R7 Capital Ventures Ltd.: R7 Capital Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Jaxon's Shareholders

R7 Capital Ventures Ltd. (the "Concerned Shareholder") advises that the special meeting of the shareholders of Jaxon Mining Inc. (the "Company") scheduled for August 9, 2024 at 10:00a.m. (Pacific Time) (the "Meeting") has been adjourned to August 30, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) to be held at 2900 - 733 Seymour Street, Vancouver, British Columbia.

The Concerned Shareholder called the Meeting pursuant to section 167(8) of the British Columbia Business Corporations Act for the purpose of electing a new Board of Directors of the Company.

The Concerned Shareholder became aware that proxies voting a material number of common shares of the Company were delivered after the deadline for delivery of executed proxies and that some significant shareholders outside of North America did not receive the Meeting materials in a timely manner such that they were unable to vote prior to the proxy deadline. As a result, the Meeting has been adjourned to allow all shareholders the opportunity to consider and vote on the business to be transacted at the Meeting.

Completed and executed proxies must be delivered to the offices of the Company's transfer agent and registrar, in accordance with the instructions set out in the Concerned Shareholders' information circular dated July 9, 2024, not later than 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) on August 28, 2024.

Cordially,

R7 Capital Ventures Ltd.

Karim Rayani

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 604 716 0551 E: k@r7.capital

Additional Information

The information contained in this press release does not and is not meant to constitute a solicitation of proxies within the meaning of applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: R7 Capital Ventures Ltd.





