Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2024) - Coffee With Q, hosted by Jaci Patrick, is thrilled to announce a new interview with Pam Ebanks-Small, a distinguished entrepreneur and founder of Girl Power Limited, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering young women. This exclusive content dives into Pam's journey and her mission to inspire and nurture the next generation through her organization, Girl Power Limited.

Pam Ebanks-Small

In the interview, Pam Ebanks-Small shares her experiences and insights from the recent Queens Gala, a landmark event that highlighted the achievements of young women and underscored the importance of empowerment and community support. The discussion covers the impact of pageantry on confidence, resilience, and leadership, offering practical advice and personal anecdotes that resonate with a wide audience.

Coffee With Q continues to serve as a platform for engaging conversations and in-depth articles with leaders and innovators. This latest feature with Pam Ebanks-Small is a testament to our commitment to delivering quality content.

Key Highlights:

The role of Girl Power Limited in empowering young women through training and mentoring programs.

Insights from the inaugural Queens Gala and its significance in fostering leadership among young women.

Practical advice for young women on building confidence and resilience.

About Coffee With Q Show

Founded by Qamar Zaman, with the support of talented hosts like Jaci Patrick, Coffee With Q is a premier video podcast dedicated to showcasing inspiring stories, insightful interviews, and in-depth articles featuring leaders and innovators across various industries. Jaci Patrick, a seasoned host and rising Caymanian branding expert, brings a unique perspective to the show, spotlighting Cayman Islands subject matter experts. Our mission is to foster meaningful conversations, share valuable insights, and connect a diverse audience through quality content and engaging storytelling.

About Pamela Ebanks-Small

Pamela Ebanks-Small is a dynamic entrepreneur and business leader from the Cayman Islands with over 20 years of experience in the telecommunications industry. In December 2023, she founded Purpose Ltd., a consulting firm, and Girl Power Ltd., a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering women and girls. She also holds the franchise for Miss World and Miss Supranational in the Cayman Islands. Additionally, Pamela serves as a Member of the Business Staffing Board for Cayman Islands Immigration, further contributing to her community and business landscape.

