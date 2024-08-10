Mirame Fine Art: MÍRAME Fine Art and Carolina Guillermet: A Bold Exploration of Geometric Abstraction

MÍRAME Fine Art presents a curated selection of Carolina Guillermet's paintings and textiles, highlighting her approach to geometric abstraction.

SAN JOSÉ, COSTA RICA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2024 / As Costa Rica's premier online art gallery, MÍRAME Fine Art is proud to represent Carolina Guillermet and is committed to showcasing the nation's top artists while connecting their work with a global audience. https://miramefineart.com/artist/carolina-guillermet-paintings-at-mirame/

Carolina Guillermet, ST #5

Acrylic on Canvas

Reimagining Geometric Abstraction in Costa Rica

Guillermet, a prominent Costa Rican artist with a focus on geometric abstraction, engages viewers through her pioneering reinterpretation of urban landscapes within the framework of geometric abstraction. She merges geometric precision with emotional resonance, drawing on the strong tradition of Costa Rican abstract painting. Guillermet's use of color, whether in canvas or textile forms, underscores her belief in its power to convey both universal and personal emotions.

The Legacy of a Costa Rican Artist: From Canvas to Tapestry

Carolina Guillermet's artistic practice is rooted in Costa Rica's art history. As the granddaughter of renowned abstract artist Lola Fernández, Guillermet continues a family tradition of exploring color and form, aligning herself with color theorists like Josef Albers. Her paintings are influenced by architectural interests, with San José's neighborhoods often serving as inspiration. In these works, irregular shapes and shades of urban elements are transformed into volumetric expressions, reflecting her surroundings and contextual nature of color.

In her tapestry work, Guillermet builds on techniques from her grandfather, J.P. Guillermet, a noted tapestry artist. Her use of tufting with allergen-free synthetic wool creates highly textured surfaces, fixed securely with latex on rubberized backs. This approach, inspired by Anni Albers and her Peruvian patterns, distinguishes Guillermet's pieces in the contemporary Costa Rican art scene, effectively bridging traditional textile methods with modern design.

A Global Perspective on Latin American Art

Carolina Guillermet's influence extends far beyond Costa Rica, as she divides her time between San José and Geneva, Switzerland. Her international experience, including curatorial roles at prestigious institutions like New York's Queens Museum and LA's Hammer Museum, has positioned her internationally as a significant voice for the Latin American art scene.

Additionally, Guillermet's participation in global residencies, including those in South Korea and the USA, has further enriched her artistic perspective.

Experience the Emotional Power of Color

For Guillermet, color goes beyond mere visual aesthetics; it acts as a medium for emotional impact. This belief is at the heart of her work, as she merges her architectural interests with her passion for color theory. Whether through her tapestries or paintings, each piece invites the viewer into a vibrant world where color shapes emotion and space. She states, "Colour is a feeling. It means something different to everyone."

Discover the transformative power of Carolina Guillermet's work at MÍRAME Fine Art. This curated collection is a must-see for anyone looking to explore or buy Costa Rican art online, offering a unique window into the evolving landscape of Costa Rican contemporary art.

