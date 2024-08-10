Mirame Fine Art: Carlos Fernández Brings Costa Rica's Natural Palette to MÍRAME Fine Art

MÍRAME Fine Art, Costa Rica's leading online gallery dedicated to promoting Costa Rican contemporary art, proudly announces its representation of Carlos Fernández whose abstract compositions integrate the natural elements of his Santa Ana surroundings.

SAN JOSÉ, COSTA RICA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2024 / Carlos Fernández is emerging as a significant figure in the Latin American art scene, known for his innovative approach that blends the agricultural traditions of Costa Rica with contemporary abstraction. Living on a farm in Santa Ana, Fernández sources materials like local clay, soil, and spices, transforming them into intricate, textured, abstract works of art. His practice offers a fresh perspective on Costa Rican art, positioning it within broader dialogues in global contemporary art.





Carlos Fernández, Achiote

Soil, beeswax and acrylic on canvas





Sustainability at the Heart of His Practice

Sustainability is central to Fernández's work. By sourcing materials directly from his surroundings, Fernández reflects Costa Rica's commitment to environmental consciousness. His distinctive technique involves blending local clay with acrylic paint, often in a ratio that prioritizes natural elements. This approach highlights the region's ceramic heritage while underscoring sustainability in contemporary art. For example, the deep tones in his black pieces come from local black soil, adding organic depth that echoes Costa Rica's landscape.

Influences and Art Historical Context

Fernández's work draws on a lineage of artists who merge natural materials with conceptual art. Influenced by Julie Mehretu's dynamic abstractions, Francis Alÿs's social and environmental themes, and Joseph Beuys's use of organic materials for ecological and social commentary, Fernández situates his practice within this broader tradition. Yet, his work remains deeply rooted in Costa Rica, bridging local practices with global art movements.

Agricultural Art Meets Modern Abstraction

Fernández's work represents a unique fusion of agricultural art and modern abstraction. The clay he uses varies naturally in color, from whites to deep reds, creating textured surfaces that reflect the physical landscape of Costa Rica. His innovative use of spices like turmeric and achiote directly on the canvas further connects his work to the land, reinforcing his belief that "pigment is food." This philosophy is a nod to the artistic and agricultural traditions of his homeland, while also pushing the boundaries of contemporary abstract painting.

Gaining Global Recognition

Carlos Fernández has attracted international attention, with exhibitions at renowned venues like Palais de Tokyo in Paris and MAC in Panama. His ability to blend traditional techniques with contemporary themes has established him as an important figure in the global art community.

Purchasing Costa Rican Art Online

MÍRAME Fine Art offers a curated selection of Carlos Fernández's paintings, available to buy online. Through this platform, you can help support Fernández's work and continue the growing appreciation for Costa Rican contemporary art.

For more information on Carlos Fernández and to view his works, visit MÍRAME Fine Art at www.miramefineart.com.

