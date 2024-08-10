Celebration of Champions Pickleball Ontario

Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Sport Natalie Pierre MPP Burlington on hand to celebrate champions.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2024 / The Pickleball Ontario Championship Series Finals powered by canfitpro will take place this weekend, drawing athletes and enthusiasts from across the province. Athletes will compete to be crowned an Ontario Champion with a chance to compete in the Champions Division at the UPA World Championships in Dallas, Texas.

Natalie Pierre, sponsors and board members of Pickleball Ontario

Pickleball Ontario Championship Series provides an opportunity for its members to compete across the province while showcasing the growth of the game in several cities across the province. Throughout the Series several elementary school boards were able to receive nets, paddles, and balls to help introduce and grow the game. While AED/CPR training was made available in cities that hosted the Championship Series for free.

"We appreciate the support of every sponsor, partner and city that has provided valuable resources whether in kind or financial to assist with the execution of the Championship Series." said Junior Bent, Vice President of Pickleball Ontario." Their commitments for this year and beyond allow the Championship Series to be well positioned as the premier amateur tournament in the province for years to come.

"We are thrilled to have the Ministry of Sport represented by PA Natalie Pierre with us for this prestigious event," said Daphne Reid, President of Pickleball Ontario, "Her presence underscores the importance of pickleball in our sporting community and highlights the support from our provincial government for the growth and development of this fantastic sport."

"It's great to have the top Pickleball athletes from across Ontario gather in Toronto as they compete for the title of provincial champion, and for the chance to represent us on the international stage," said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Sport. "Best of luck to all the competitors, and thank you to Pickleball Ontario, the volunteers, the staff, and the fans for your dedication to growing this sport."

The Pickleball Ontario Championship Series Finals is open to the public, and runs from August 8th-10th in Toronto at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. The UPA World Championships will be held from November 3rd-10th in Dallas, Texas.

About Pickleball Ontario: Pickleball Ontario is a non-profit association that is committed to supporting the growth of the game along with participation and development of both recreational & tournament players throughout the province of Ontario. For more information, please contact info@pickleballontario.org or visit pickleballontario.org. Media Contact:

