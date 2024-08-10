Berkshire, England--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2024) - Since 1968, Anything Left-Handed has been committed to providing products that cater to the needs of left-handers, whether they are born left-handed or have to use their left hand due to accident, illness, or disability.

Celebrate Left-handers Day

At least 10% of the population is left-handed (source: Left-handers Club). In a world increasingly aware of diversity and inclusivity, it's shocking that many schools still lack the necessary resources and training to help left-handed pupils achieve their full potential. This Lefthanders Day, August 13th, Anything Left-handed has announced that it is taking decisive action and, as Ian Lowden, their new owner, puts it, "standing up for the 10% of the population who are left-handed & too young to have a voice."

The company has announced that for any order placed during August 2024 on the Anything Left-handed website (www.anythinglefthanded.co.uk), customers can enter the word "YES" in the comments/delivery instructions box wherein 10% of the value of the goods (excluding VAT where applicable) will be donated into the Anything Left-handed "Schools Fund." The entire donation will be covered by Anything Left-handed with no cost to the customer. In early September 2024, eligible schools can apply for a share of that fund.

The company has published this article with additional information about the initiative: https://www.anythinglefthanded.co.uk/lefthander's-day-schools-fund

Owner Ian Lowden added, "Lefthanders Day is an opportunity to celebrate the creativity and resilience of left-handers. Our goal is to create a more inclusive world where left-handers can thrive without facing unnecessary obstacles. We are excited to bring attention to the unique needs of left-handers and to offer solutions that make their lives easier.

The initiative will also focus on raising awareness about the importance of tailored educational tools for left-handed students. Anything Left-Handed has long been a pioneer in providing specialized resources for left-handed children in elementary, primary, and pre-K education. By highlighting these resources, the company aims to ensure that left-handed students receive the support they need to thrive at school."

Anything Left-Handed invites everyone to celebrate Lefthanders Day and support the ongoing efforts to create a more inclusive world for left-handers. For more information about the initiative and upcoming events, please visit the company's official website.





Just one of our school's sets

About Anything Left-Handed Ltd

Since 1968 we've been dedicated to offering uniquely crafted items tailored for left-handers whether they are born left-handed or have to use their left hand due to accident, illness or disability.

