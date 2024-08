Ethereum ist der Verlierer der Woche! Was bedeutet das für ETH?

Ethereum and Bitcoin ETFs are here to play a solid impact on the overall Price Action.



Flows as of 07/08/2024 were:



BTC ETF inflows at $45.1M

ETH ETF outflows at $23.7M



It was Grayscale who set off the positive show of the inflows by posting a -$31.9M figure. pic.twitter.com/geRRlumSnN