MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) ("Siebert"), a leader in financial services, proudly announces the acquisition of Gebbia Entertainment LLC. This strategic move enhances Siebert's dynamic portfolio, extending its reach into the vibrant realms of music, entertainment, and media.

The acquisition includes a business partnership with GAMMA Media and L.A. Reid LLC for the rights to SIMIEN, a talented group of three sisters from Los Angeles. Managed by the globally renowned Akon - singer, songwriter, producer, and Advisory Board Member of Siebert Financial - SIMIEN is set to reach new heights under this innovative collaboration.

Akon, with his extensive influence and visionary approach, not only manages SIMIEN but is known for his groundbreaking work in the music industry and his philanthropic efforts across the African continent. He partners with Nick Jarjour, a prominent music executive known for his keen talent-spotting abilities and successful collaborations with top artists. Jarjour has played a key role in shaping the careers of several high-profile musicians, bringing his expertise and innovative strategies to this partnership with Akon.

L.A. Reid, an iconic figure in the music industry, brings decades of experience as a record executive, producer and songwriter. The launch of SIMIEN's first album will benefit immensely from Reid's expertise and industry connections.

David Gebbia, a leader at Siebert, expressed his excitement about the acquisition: "This partnership between entertainment and the financial services industry is fairly unique and a part of Siebert's commitment to innovation. Combining our entertainment expertise with our company's long history of financial acumen opens up really exciting opportunities in music, entertainment, and finance. Ultimately, we think this will serve both traditional and non-traditional audiences."

Adding to the impressive leadership team is Oscar-nominated, award-winning television and film producer Kaj Larsen. Recently, joining Siebert to help spearhead the film and documentary division, Larsen's extensive experience and relationships with major platforms such as CNN, Netflix, and Amazon will be instrumental in creating unique content that blends finance, music, entertainment, and sports. His expertise promises to tell Siebert's story in compelling ways, crafting narratives that resonate with diverse audiences and showcasing the dynamic intersections of these industries.

Siebert's acquisition of Gebbia Entertainment LLC marks a significant milestone in its journey, promising a future filled with innovative ventures and transformative growth in the entertainment sector.

Siebert Highlights

Siebert has been a trailblazer in the discount brokerage industry since 1967, making it one of the longest-serving firm on the New York Stock Exchange. With over $17 billion in assets and a diverse array of financial services offerings, Siebert continues to lead in providing access to wealth and financial freedom. The firm is dedicated to serving diverse communities through specialized programs for military personnel, veterans, law enforcement, first responders, professional athletes, performance artists, and more.

About Siebert Financial Corp.

Siebert is a diversified financial services company and has been a member of the NYSE since 1967 when Muriel Siebert became the first woman to own a seat on the NYSE and the first to head one of its member firms.

Siebert operates through its subsidiaries Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC, Siebert AdvisorNXT, LLC, Park Wilshire Companies, Inc., RISE Financial Services, LLC, Siebert Technologies, LLC and StockCross Digital Solutions, Ltd. Through these entities, Siebert provides a full range of brokerage and financial advisory services including securities brokerage, investment advisory and insurance offerings, securities lending, and corporate stock plan administration solutions. For over 55 years, Siebert has been a company that values its clients, shareholders, and employees. More information is available at www.siebert.com.

